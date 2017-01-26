Top Vermilion Dems resign after Facebook post

Photo by: Provided Lori DeYoung

DANVILLE — The chairman and treasurer of the Vermilion County Democratic Party have resigned over comments a local Democratic official made following last weekend’s women’s marches.

Lori DeYoung, the party chairman, and Dee Ann Ryan, its treasurer, reported their resignations to the State Board of Elections on Sunday.

DeYoung said Thursday that her resignation was prompted by a Facebook post by Danville Township Assessor Rick Rohrer who wrote: “Trump got more fat women to walk in one day than Michelle Obama did in 8 years.”

She wrote in an email: “When there are public contradictions with individual elected officials that could lead to an impact on how the local party is perceived, one must make decisions on whether they can continue to be the spokesperson or have the leadership roles for the local party. DeeAnn Ryan and I have decided that we need to pursue our commitment to the Democratic platform via different avenues rather than serving as officers of the local party.”

Rohrer said Thursday he regretted the Facebook post.

“I shared a meme that had been going around that dozens of people shared. I shared it on the page of a friend of mine who’s a Republican and is really pro-Trump,” Rohrer said. “It was probably in poor taste for me to do it but it was kind of an inside joke to him.

“I apologized (on Facebook) for doing it. I shouldn’t have done it. It was a lapse in judgment.”

He said he hadn’t been able to apologize to DeYoung.

“She blocked me and she won’t return my calls,” he said. “I’ve been a friend of Lori’s. I wish she just would have said something between me and her personally instead of putting it all over social media. I wish she would have said, ‘Hey, don’t you think that’s out of line?’ and handled it between us that way.

“I regret sharing it. Hundreds of people shared the same thing but I’m in a different position.”

Rohrer said he’s not a Trump supporter and that he didn’t vote for him.

“I always admired him as businessman,” he said. “I’m not a Trump supporter but I think there’s a lot of corruption in Washington, D.C., and I’m interested in straightening out the government. I wasn’t a fan of Bush and I thought that Obama could have done a lot of things better. I just think the Washington system is broken.”

But DeYoung said that she and Ryan became “very frustrated and concerned with the sense of Trumpisms within the party, among elected and non-elected Democrats as was noted throughout the campaign season. More than once did we see Rick and others putting anti-Clinton/anti-Obama/pro-Trump posts on their (Facebook) pages.

“We were willing to finish our terms until April of 2018 in spite of it, but this sealed the deal on resigning.”

DeYoung said that she and a group of bipartisan female friends participated in Saturday’s Women’s March on Chicago.

“We found it awe-inspiring,” she said in an email.