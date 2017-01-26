Trump order on sanctuary cities doesn't worry Urbana mayor

URBANA — President Donald Trump is inching forward on a post-election promise to cut federal funding from sanctuary cities for undocumented immigrants, which could affect Urbana.

Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to remove federal funds, "except as mandated by law," from sanctuary cities, according to the order.

The order says sanctuary cities "willfully violate federal law in an attempt to shield aliens from removal from the United States."

Urbana's sanctuary-city designation, which was approved in December and doesn't apply to the University of Illinois campus, doesn't allow the city to prevent deportations. Instead, it rejects creating religion or ethnicity registries, proposes work to defend immigrant human rights and doesn't require police to crack down on or question someone's immigration status when unnecessary.

Mayor Laurel Prussing said she's not worried about Trump's order coming to fruition.

"All (Trump's) doing is threatening," Prussing said. "He'd have to get (the order) through Congress, and there are court cases on this already, which is why we feel like we're on very solid ground."

Prussing said she sees Trump's move as bullying.

"We're not going to just cave in ... we're going to go by what the law says," Prussing said.