UPDATE: tickets issued in fatal Edgar County crash

NEW 12 p.m. Thursday:



The surviving driver in Sunday's fatal crash in Edgar County has been issued two tickets, and state police said more charges are possible.



Trooper Tracy Lillard said 39 year-old Carrie Collier of Paris was ticketed for improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Lillard said Collier remains in the hospital in serious condition.



State police said the crash occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday on Route 150 near Paris. Collier's vehicle crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head-on. The driver of the other vehicle, 78 year-old Beverly Whitkanack of Paris, died at the scene. Two girls in her vehicle, ages 6 and 15, were treated and released from the hospital.



Lillard says police are still investigating the accident.



-Tim Ditman



NEW 9:20 a.m. Monday

PARIS — The Edgar County Coroner's office has released the identity of the driver who was killed in a head-on crash Sunday afternoon. Three others were injured in the colllision.

The coroner ID'd the victim as Beverly A. Whitkanack, 78, of Paris.

Authorities said the head-on collision occurred on U.S. 150, east of Paris, about 1:52 p.m, near Edgar County Road 2100 E.

Illinois State Police said Carrie Lee Collier, 39, of Paris was traveling alone, when her westbound Chrysler passenger car apparently crossed the center line and struck Whitkanack's eastbound Chrysler mini-van head-on. Collier was air-lifted to a hospital. Whitkanack was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two girls from Terre Haute, Ind., ages 6 and 15, were riding in Whitkanack's van. They were transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Their names are not being released by authorities. The conditions of the children and the other driver are not known.



-Carol Vorel

Original story:

PARIS — State troopers are at the scene of a reported fatal crash near Paris, Ill., that left one woman dead and three others injured.

Trooper Tracy Lillard of the Illinois State Police said two cars crashed head-on on U.S. 150 just west of Edgar County Road 2100 E. at 1:52 p.m.

A 39-year-old Paris woman driving a car with no passengers was traveling westbound on U.S. 150, while a second car with a female driver with two passengers was headed eastbound at the same location.

Police said it appears the first car traveled into the eastbound lane and hit the front of the second car head-on.

Airbags were deployed in both vehicles.

The driver of the first vehicle, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported by helicopter to an area hospital. No information was available on her condition.

The driver of the second vehicle, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two passengers in the second car were taken by ambulance to an area hospital. No information was available on their conditions.

Lillard said that the Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit and Illinois Department of

Transportation were investigating the crash.

U.S. 150 is closed in the area until further notice, with traffic re-routed onto county roads.



-Tim Mitchell