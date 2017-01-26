Urbana residents' response to adding 2 cops mixed to good

URBANA — Neighborhood representatives told Urbana Mayor Laurel Prussing this week that their residents expressed mixed-to-positive feelings about the city's hiring two new police officers.

Urbana City Council members gave their initial approval on the hires this week and will conduct a final vote in coming weeks. The discussion over the decision has lasted since November, when it was proposed after the city saw three homicides within two weeks. Both officers will cost $52,277 initially with an annual recurring cost estimated at $96,000 each.

Public commenters at city council meetings and council members themselves have shown mixed reactions to the proposal. Those in favor have cited being affected by crime, the crisis-intervention training required for officers, and Police Chief Patrick Connolly's research on how Urbana, in 2015, had the smallest police force out of 16 other midsized Illinois cities with populations over 25,000.

Those opposed said the money should instead be put toward mental-health, substance-abuse and post-jail re-entry programs, in addition to efforts that combat racial bias.

West Urbana Neighborhood Association representative Norma Linton said her residents were "shocked" when they heard about Connolly's research findings.

"There was a mostly positive response," Linton said about her residents' thoughts on new hires. "Lots of our neighborhood is students, and noise complaints are common. Police are stretched thin, and it can take awhile for noise complaint responses."

South Urbana Neighborhood Association representative Kathy Walding said her residents were mostly in favor of the hires but also requested more social services. Walding herself said she would like crime reports to note when mental illness plays into a police interaction.

Hiring more officers "isn't the be-all-end-all," Walding said.

The Lierman Neighborhood representative, James Moreland, said he didn't hear from anyone opposed to more officers. Historic Eastern Urbana Neighborhood Association representative Chris Stohr echoed the request for more social programs.

"Some residents said we really need to come together as a neighborhood and have events to get to know each other better," Stohr said. "Rather than have something fearful, have something positive."

The other eastarn neighborhood representative, Marianne Downey, said the group held a meeting after the November shooting uptick, and about 25 people attended. She said around a third of them were agreeable to adding police, and the others said they weren't sure or didn't know enough to decide.