Victim tells jury he's sure accused shot him

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Demarco Gray, 40, of Rantoul, on trial Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, on charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and being an armed habitual criminal in the June 11 shooting of John Jenkins.

URBANA — A Rantoul man who was shot five times outside a house in that village in June was certain that Demarco Gray was the man who shot him.

But two cousins of Gray said he wasn't present when John Jenkins was shot.

Theirs was the key testimony Thursday in Gray's trial on charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and being an armed habitual criminal, all Class X felony offenses.

Jurors were picked Wednesday, heard testimony all day Thursday, and today will hear closing arguments and decide whom they believe. Judge Heidi Ladd is presiding.

Jenkins, 51, was the last of nine witnesses called by Assistant State's Attorney Matt Banach.

Jenkins said he had been invited to the home in the 1300 block of Sunset Drive by Monteen Gray and arrived about 11 to 11:30 p.m. on June 10 to socialize. Many of the people there were in a garage behind the house that Monteen Gray had converted into his man cave. They were watching basketball and drinking.

Jenkins testified that Demarco Gray, 40, of the 1300 block of Harper Drive, Rantoul, a cousin to Monteen Gray, was also at the party but left, and came back later as Jenkins was leaving.

"As I was coming out of the garage, I see Demarco walking up (the driveway). As he passed me, he said, 'What's up, cuz?' I turned and was shot in the shoulder and then the torso," Jenkins testified.

Jenkins said he tried to walk toward the garage and was shot again, falling against Monteen Gray's car before hitting the ground.

Asked if he had any reason why Demarco Gray would have shot him, Jenkins said it was because Demarco Gray had been shot 16 or 17 years ago "and he thinks I'm the one who shot him."

Although he was arrested in that shooting, Jenkins said the charges were dismissed. He said he felt like he and Demarco Gray had a good relationship and had put any animosity behind them.

Rantoul police Officer James Barnett, the first to arrive at 12:53 a.m., said he saw a large amount of blood under Jenkins, whose eyes were open but glazed.

"I thought he was either close (to death) or deceased," said Barnett, who quickly tried to learn from Jenkins who had shot him.

Jenkins uttered a first name, which Barnett asked him to repeat, ultimately hearing what sounded like Marco. The jurors saw Barnett's body-camera video of that exchange, which lasted just under two minutes.

'He was bleeding to death'

Carle Foundation Hospital emergency-room physician Dr. Henry Moore testified that Jenkins had suffered five gunshot wounds: one to the left shoulder, two to the left lower abdomen, and two to the left thigh, that left him "critically ill."

"If we didn't do anything, he was going to die. He was bleeding to death within his left chest," Moore said, adding that Jenkins was operated on and a portion of his lung was removed.

Rantoul police Lt. Jeff Wooten testified he asked Jenkins during his emergency-room treatment who had shot him and Jenkins said it was Demarco Gray.

Rantoul police Officer Jeremy Heath testified that the day after Jenkins' surgery, he took a photo lineup to Carle to see if Jenkins could identify a shooter. Heath said he was chosen for the task specifically because he knew nothing about any potential suspects, only that there had been a shooting.

The jury saw the body-camera video of Heath reading the lineup instructions to Jenkins, then showing him the photo array of six men.

Jenkins immediately pointed to Gray, saying "That's Demarco."

When Heath asked how he knew Gray, Jenkins said, "I've been knowing him a while." When pressed further for his level of certainty that the shooter was Demarco Gray, Jenkins told Heath he was "very positive."

It was three days after the shooting that Gray was arrested.

Rantoul Sgt. Justin Bouse testified that no gun was ever found, but police located five 9 mm bullet casings and a spent round near Monteen Gray's driveway.

'I saw a guy running'

Chasidy Kintner, the girlfriend of a neighbor who lived across the street from where the shooting occurred, said she was at a bonfire in her boyfriend's backyard about 12:50 a.m. when she heard "six gunshots, one right after another."

She ran to the front of the house, saw the victim grab his chest and fall to the ground, then described another, bigger man trying unsuccessfully to get him up.

"The second person grabbed something off the ground small enough to fit in his hand," she testified.

Under questioning by defense attorney Alfred Ivy, Monteen Gray said he was in his garage when he heard what he thought were firecrackers and went to his driveway.

Monteen Gray said he saw his neighbor, James West, helping Jenkins and "I saw a guy running down the street. He had on a white T-shirt and jeans running away," he said, describing the runner as skinny and short. Demarco Gray is heavy-set.

Having grown up with his cousin, Monteen Gray said he was sure the man running was not Demarco Gray.

Monteen Gray said he was with Jenkins until the ambulance took him away but denied that he had picked up anything.

He described his driveway as dark, as opposed to Jenkins, who had testified there was ample light from the garage and front-porch light for him to see the shooter.

Another cousin, Tovorie Gray, also of Rantoul, testified that Demarco Gray was at his home on Champaign Avenue between about 10:45 p.m. June 10 and 1:45 a.m. June 11.

Tovorie Gray said like Monteen Gray, he was also entertaining several family members who were in Rantoul for a family reunion and Demarco Gray was at his home joking and socializing. He was not upset about anything or anyone that night, Tovorie Gray testified.