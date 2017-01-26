Wanna see the trophy? Buy a ticket

Other Related Content World Series trophy in C-U on Feb. 4

Fans of the Chicago Cubs looking to further celebrate the team's first World Series victory in more than 100 years are getting some help from the University of Illinois.

The Cubs Trophy Tour is set to hit the UI's State Farm Center on Saturday, Feb. 4. Fans will need to purchase a ticket to the Illinois men's basketball game against Minnesota, scheduled the same day, in order to have their picture taken with the World Series trophy.

The first 500 fans with game tickets will receive a wristband, netting access to see and be photographed with the trophy. Additional fans may be accommodated if time permits, according to a news release from UI athletics.

The Commissioner's Trophy will be on display from 1:30 to 3 p.m. inside the Mannie Jackson Illinois Basketball Hall of Fame at State Farm Center. Fans who have a wristband are instructed to line up at the upper southwest enterance to State Farm Center in order to see and have a photo taken with the trophy.

State Farm Center parking lots will open at 1 p.m., and Illinois' game against Big Ten foe Minnesota will tip at 3 p.m. The World Series trophy will be displayed on the court during a first-half timeout as well.