Champaign man arrested on molestation charges

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Jacques Tshidibi

URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly molested a child in his home over a period of time has been arrested.

Jacques Tshidibi, 44, whose last known address was in the 2400 block of Highview Court, was arrested Thursday on a warrant that had been issued earlier this month after he was charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Tshidibi is scheduled to be arraigned Monday. He needs a French translator so Judge Brett Olmstead continued the case Friday until Monday for a translator to be present.

Assistant State's Attorney Dan Clifton said the Class 2 felony charges allege that between September 2014 and April 2015, Tshidibi allegedly sexually fondled a then-10-year-old girl who was in his care at his residence in Champaign.

Clifton said the allegations of abuse came out several weeks ago when the girl told a staff member at her Champaign school, launching an investigation by Champaign police and the Department of Children and Family Services.

Olmstead issued the warrant for Tshidibi's arrest on Jan. 4. He is being held in lieu of $150,000 bond.