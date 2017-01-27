Four years in prison for fifth Campustown kicker

Photo by: The News-Gazette Johnnie Holbrook, 20, of Champaign, was arrested Thursday (Oct. 6, 2016) on a warrant charging him with aggravated battery.

URBANA — A Champaign man who was in the crowd that kicked and stomped a man in Campustown in September has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Judge Roger Webber gave Johnnie Holbrook, 20, who listed an address in the 1100 block of Joanne Lane, a harsher sentence than some of the other men he previously sentenced for the the Sept. 25 attack on Edwin McCraney in the 300 block of East Green Street, Champaign, because of his criminal record.

Holbrook pleaded guilty in mid-December to aggravated battery.

Webber said Holbrook had three prior adjudications as a juvenile beginning in 2012 for possession of stolen property, residential burglary and resisting a peace officer. As an adult, he has convictions for possession with intent to deliver cannabis from 2015 and misdemeanor domestic battery from 2016.

Webber said Holbrook had been given at least four prior opportunities at community-based sentences of probation, some of which eventually resulted in imprisonment because of Holbrook’s inability to follow the rules of probation.

The judge pointed out that Holbrook had been released from prison just 10 days before his arrest for the beating of McCraney.

Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson sought a five-year prison term while defense attorney Ed Piraino of Champaign asked for probation, or in the alternative, a lesser prison sentence.

Holbrook is one of nine men accused in the attack.

To date, the cases of five of the men have been resolved, with all of them going to prison for between 30 months and five years.

Two remain at large and two others are in custody waiting for trial.