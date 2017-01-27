Good news, bad news from Vermilion County teens

Photo by: Noelle McGee/The News-Gazette Danville High School/DACC College Express student Grace Horton's drawing 'The Missing Pieces' is one of more than 3,000 pieces of art that have been created by Vermilion County students since 2002 as part of the I Sing the Body Electric program. Image

DANVILLE — Abuse of prescription, synthetic and performance-enhancing drugs, over-the-counter medicine and methamphetamine among Vermilion County teens has decreased in the last two years, according to a recent survey of area high school students.

However, the survey also revealed new and continuing concerns — persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness, suicide attempts, bullying at school and marijuana and e-cigarette use.

On Thursday, officials with Presence United Samaritan Medical Center's I Sing the Body Electric community outreach program, released the results of the biennial survey, taken by 2,118 ninth- through 12th-grade students throughout the county, or roughly 69 percent.

"Most of our high school students are making very good decisions," program director Dottie McLaughlin said.

But, she added, the numbers show there is still work to do and students to reach.

"We need to be open to helping them make better decisions," she said, adding their poor decisions could have long-lasting effects. "We don't just throw away our youth. We keep trying."

Now in its 16th year, the nationally-award-winning program gathers data on risky health behaviors among area teens and uses student-created art to communicate healthy-lifestyle choices to their peers.

"It's having a positive effect on their physical and mental well-being," said Dr. Jared Rogers, regional president and CEO of Presence USMC and Presence Covenant Medical Center in Urbana.

Run in collaboration with area schools, Danville Area Community College, the Vermilion County Health Department and other partners, the program has three phases.

During the first, McLaughlin and program coordinator Stacy Sprague go to the schools to administer the Illinois Youth Survey, or have teachers administer it. Last spring, it was taken by more than 3,000 students, and 2,118 were deemed valid.

The good news

McLaughlin pointed out a number of improvements since the survey was first administered in 2002. Among them:

— A 28.1 percent decrease in teens who have had at least one drink of alcohol in their lives.

— A 42.5 percent decrease in those who haven't a drink of alcohol in the 30 days prior to taking the survey.

— A 40.9 percent decrease those who have ridden with someone who has been drinking alcohol.

— A 72.8 percent decrease in "current" tobacco use. (Current meaning nothing in the 30 days prior to the survey.)

— A 31.3 percent decrease in those who have ever used methamphetamine.

McLaughlin also highlighted improvements in the last two years. They include:

— A 25 percent decrease in abusing performance enhancing drugs such as creatine, ephedra or steroids.

— A 40 percent decrease in "current" inhalant use.

— A 29.7 percent decrease in those who took prescription drugs.

— A 57.8 percent decrease in the abuse of over-the-counter medication such as cough syrup.

— A 31.6 percent decrease in the use of synthetic drugs like K2, Spice or bath salts.

— A 27.8 percent decrease in methamphetamine use.

— And, a 23.1 percent decrease in teens who were offered, sold or given any illegal drug on school property.

"Obviously, that number should be nonexistent, but unfortunately, it's still there," McLaughlin said.

Not-so-good news

But, the numbers also highlight new and continuing concerns, including:

— Nearly four of 10 teens, or 36.5 percent, report feeling so sad or hopeless almost every day for two weeks or more that they stopped doing some of their usual activities — a 30.8 percent increase since 2002.

— One in six, or 16.7 percent, reported attempting suicide at least once in the past year — nearly double the national average of 8.6 percent.

— One in five, or 21 percent, reported current marijuana use — a 7.5 percent decrease since 2002, but a 7.7 increase from two years ago.

— Nearly two out of five, or 37.5 percent, reported being bullied at school in the past year,

And a new question found that one in eight, or 12.5 percent, currently use e-cigarettes.

In addition, McLaughlin noted, teens cited sexual behaviors, in regards to teen pregnancy, as the No. 1 risky behavior, and alcohol as No. 2.

Doug Toole, the county's public health administrator, applauded the program. He said community assessments are key to addressing problems.

"Collecting data from adults can be an effort, and as the parent of two teens, I'm keenly aware that getting information out of them is, at times, exhausting and exasperating," he said, drawing laughter from the 30 or so in the audience.

"We have found that teens involved in I Sing the Body Electric are more willing than some of their peers to talk about lifestyle issues that they see," Toole continued. He added the surveys "not only give us useful data but also some insight into the reason behind those issues. The response to those survey questions sometimes give us pause, but I give weight to their reliability because I believe in Dottie's program."

'A powerful thing'

The data is also valuable to educators, said Kevin Thomas, Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School principal. He said social workers and counselors use it as they work with teens, and teachers and administrators use it to help shape curriculum for health and P.E. classes and social and emotional programs.

It also gives "our students ... a way to let their voices be heard, and I think that's very important," he said. "And art offers them another outlet to express how they feel about issues. ... Students within our building take to heart the messages that are delivered. Any time you have students delivering messages to students, that's a powerful thing."

McLaughlin said the second phase will kick off soon. High school students will create art projects that express their attitudes about the risky behaviors and/or present healthy alternatives.

Since teens often don't have the money for art supplies, they can apply to the program for a "mini-grant" to purchase them by writing about what they need and how they will use them.

The projects will be unveiled at an art and health festival at Danville Area Community College on May 7.

In the final phase, the art projects will be taken to area schools, businesses and community events for public viewing.

McLaughlin said she realized the program's impact years ago when she took some of the artwork to North Ridge Middle School in Danville. One of the pieces focused on cutting — something McLaughlin knew nothing about.

"Have you ever heard of this?" she asked a group of students.

When the group moved on, one sixth-grade girl lingered. When McLaughlin asked the girl if she was familiar with cutting, the girl raised her sleeves to reveal cuts up and down both arms.

McLaughlin said the girl talked a while, then went to a counselor. She was afraid the girl would feel betrayed. But two weeks later, she received an email from her. She was talking to a counselor on a regular basis and felt much better.

"That's the power of the program," she said. "This program just brings out a non-confrontational aspect to those who are doing it. We're not affiliated with the school. They feel very comfortable talking to Stacy and me."