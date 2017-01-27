Lil Wayne to play State Farm Center

Photo by: Tracy Moss/The News-Gazette Wearing a gray hooded shirt, rapper Lil Wayne crosses Walnut Street and slips into his tour bus in downtown Danville after his performance early Wednesday morning at Studio 25, 128 N. Walnut St., Danville. Other Related Content Lil Wayne in Danville: 'Fantastic'

Grammy-winning artist Lil Wayne will headline an April 13 show at State Farm Center.

In 2015, the rap superstar performed in downtown Danville.

Public tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Feb. 3.