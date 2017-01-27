Rantoul man acquitted in June shooting at house party

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Demarco Gray, 40, of Rantoul, acquitted Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, of charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and being an armed habitual criminal in the June 11 shooting of John Jenkins. Other Related Content Victim tells jury he's sure accused shot him

URBANA — A Rantoul man walked out of the Champaign County Jail at 2:53 p.m. Friday, less than an hour after a jury acquitted him of all charges stemming from the June shooting of another man in that village.

Moments after hearing the verdicts, Demarco Gray, 40, of the 1300 block of Harper Drive smiled broadly and hugged his attorney, Alfred Ivy of Urbana.

Gray had been in jail since June 14, three days after John Jenkins, 50, of Rantoul, was shot five times in the driveway of a home in the 1300 block of Sunset Drive, Rantoul.

As he lay bleeding and gasping for air, Jenkins told a police officer that "Marco" shot him, a video-recorded exchange that the jury saw once during trial and a second time during deliberations.

About an hour later, Jenkins told another police officer that Demarco Gray was his shooter. He remained certain of his identification a day after being operated on and seven months later, when he was on the witness stand Thursday.

Armed with that identification, authorities charged Gray with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and being an armed habitual criminal for allegedly shooting Jenkins.

Prior convictions for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance qualified Gray to be charged with being an armed habitual criminal.

Had the jury convicted him of shooting Jenkins, Gray faced 31 to 55 years in prison.

But the 10 women and two men who heard the evidence and deliberated for about three hours apparently weren't convinced by Jenkins or the other state witnesses.

Or they may have believed Ivy's closing argument that Jenkins wasn't lying but instead was mistaken about who his shooter was. Two of Gray's cousins had testified that he was not at the house on Sunset Drive when the shooting happened.

Ivy argued that Jenkins had a blood-alcohol level of almost 0.24 that morning, and that, combined with the amount of blood he lost, affected his ability to be sure of what he had seen. Ivy also argued it was dark in the driveway.

Jenkins testified that he believed Gray shot him apparently out of vengeance for Jenkins being accused of having shot Gray about 16 years earlier. But Jenkins had also testified that he had a good relationship with Gray.

"Why decide this night for no particular reason to shoot (Jenkins) and try to kill" him, Ivy argued, suggesting that the motive wasn't very strong.

"I'm not saying Jenkins is lying. I'm saying he's incorrect," Ivy argued.

But Assistant State's Attorney Matt Banach argued that Jenkins was "completely consistent" in his identification of Gray.

"Don't leave your common sense at the door," Banach urged the jurors. "He was clear from minutes after he was shot who did it. (Jenkins) has nothing to gain from this other than to tell the truth."