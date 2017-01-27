Schroeder's closes - again

DANVILLE — For the second time in less than two years, Schroeder’s Drive-In has closed without warning.

Property owner John Kentner, of Danville, said the business operators recently closed the fast food restaurant at 432 N. Gilbert St. without advance notice to him.

“We have changed the locks,” he said Friday, adding that he was not notified by the operators. He said he found out from his son who heard a rumor that the business was closing. Kentner said he has not been able to contact the business owners. He said he believes they stopped operating last weekend and may be involved in running a new restaurant in Covington, Ind.

In September 2015, Daniel and Susan Walton, along with their son, Dale Terrell, re-opened the popular burger joint known for its 99-cent double cheeseburgers to the delight of locals, who swamped the drive-in window in the first week it was re-opened.

It had been abruptly closed about a year prior, in October 2014, by the previous business owner.

Schroeder’s originally opened as a Burger Chef franchise in 1960. Around 1992, it went independent and was renamed Schroeder’s Drive-In after the original owner, Henry J. Schroeder II.

His son Butch Schroeder ran it until 2007, when he sold the business to one of his long-time managers, who suddenly closed it in 2014.

Even when Butch Schroeder ran the business, Kentner owned the building and a portion of the parking lot, while Butch Schroeder owned the portion of the parking lot that included the drive-up order sign.

The Waltons and Terrell were leasing the building and parking lot from Kentner and the other portion of the parking lot from Butch Schroeder when they re-opened the restaurant, but eventually, there was a dispute over the portion of the parking lot still belonging to Schroeder. The business owners eventually installed a new drive-up order sign on the north side of the building and stopped using the sign on Schroeder’s portion of the lot.