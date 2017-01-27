TheMJs, Jan. 27, 2017

On Fridays, staff writer Marcus Jackson (@MarcusJ_NG) will provide a quick glance at the best that Twitter has to offer.

Lost in the @KellyanneConway "alternative facts" hubbub - she said numbers are impossible to quantify. Numbers. Numbers. Unquantifiable. — Alexandra Erin (@alexandraerin) January 22, 2017

— If Kellyanne Conway would have just said "I was told there'd be no math," then she could have saved herself some serious embarrassment when she went viral on Sunday.

One night down, two to go! So loving @NewEditionBET! The band that paved the way for the rest of us -- @NewEdition #neweditionmovie #Boston — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) January 25, 2017

— The New Kids on the Block member showed appreciation for fellow Massachusetts R&B group that became the blueprint for putting together boy bands.

The movie about the movies got the most movie nominations for the movie award — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 24, 2017

— "La La Land" is the movie that got the most nods for the upcoming Academy Awards. I saw it; it was good, but not THAT good. Hollywood loves it some Hollywood.

"Yo @POTUS even I know to stay away from the notifications section on Twitter. (Stuff) will drive you crazy, lead the country and let them hate."

— Johnny Manziel

— When the President of the United States puts himself in a position to be lectured on how to use Twitter by Johnny Football (even if he did since delete his @JManziel2 account), we might have issues.

The Women's March in Champaign drew several thousand people. The organizers originally planned for two hundred. — Robert Porter (@rwporter) January 21, 2017

— Great weather for an event with a great message made for an impressive showing in Champaign over the weekend with more than 5,000 people marching.

