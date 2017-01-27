Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

#TheMJs, Jan. 27, 2017
#TheMJs, Jan. 27, 2017

Fri, 01/27/2017 - 7:00am | Marcus Jackson

On Fridays, staff writer Marcus Jackson (@MarcusJ_NG) will provide a quick glance at the best that Twitter has to offer.

TOP TWEETS

Politics

— If Kellyanne Conway would have just said "I was told there'd be no math," then she could have saved herself some serious embarrassment when she went viral on Sunday.

Music

— The New Kids on the Block member showed appreciation for fellow Massachusetts R&B group that became the blueprint for putting together boy bands.

Hollywood

— "La La Land" is the movie that got the most nods for the upcoming Academy Awards. I saw it; it was good, but not THAT good. Hollywood loves it some Hollywood.

Sports

"Yo @POTUS even I know to stay away from the notifications section on Twitter. (Stuff) will drive you crazy, lead the country and let them hate."

— Johnny Manziel

— When the President of the United States puts himself in a position to be lectured on how to use Twitter by Johnny Football (even if he did since delete his @JManziel2 account), we might have issues.

Local

— Great weather for an event with a great message made for an impressive showing in Champaign over the weekend with more than 5,000 people marching.

WHAT WILL BE TRENDING THIS WEEKEND

— Miss Universe
— A Dog's Purpose
— #NHLAllStar
— #AlternativeFacts
— Sean Spicer

WHAT WAS TRENDING THURSDAY

— #FreeShia
— Mark Morgan
— Bessie Coleman
— #RickyBobbyAltHistory
— Tom Clements

BE SURE TO FOLLOW

Bob Asmussen (@BobAsmussen)

Football signing day is Wednesday, and our Illinois beat writer will keep you updated on all the letters coming in.

