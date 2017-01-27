Tom's #Mailbag, Jan. 27, 2017

This week's mailbag includes questions about city parkways, a U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis town hall, the history of political demonstrations in C-U, a new park in Champaign, Urbana recycling and the need for some Sangamon River notoriety.

Big local political demonstrations

"The Champaign County Young Democrats' official crowd-counter estimated the number of marchers at 5,800 in Saturday's Women's March on CU. Many did not march, so it is safe to estimate that over 6,000 participated Saturday. How does this compare to other political demonstrations locally? Curious to know if it came close to breaking any records for largest local political demonstration."

First, there are no "records" of crowds. There's no authority that estimates the size of a crowd or a march or a parade, at least in Champaign-Urbana.

But one demonstration almost 47 years ago — or series of demonstrations — may have surpassed last Saturday's participants.

At its core it was about anti-war sentiment on campus, although the demonstrations began after a speech by William Kunstler, an attorney for defendants in the Chicago 7 federal conspiracy case, was cancelled by the University of Illinois board of trustees. There already had been unrest on campus. A week earlier an Army ROTC student brigade office at the UI Armory had been firebombed, and a few days before Kunstler's scheduled speech Champaign Police said they got an anonymous call that the attorney wouldn't get out of Champaign alive.

Ray Page, the elected state superintendent of public instruction and a member of the UI board, explained why Kunstler's speech was canceled: "I'm just old fashioned enough to believe that the universities and colleges of this great state were constructed to provide educational opportunities for the people of America, not to provide a forum for a tyrant to try to destroy the system of government of America.

"And in what deliberation I came to one conclusion — that our decision should not be made on what might be the threat of violence if we do permit him there or if we do not. The decision must be made on what's right for America."

Page said "I still believe that it is improper to permit a man to use the taxpayer's property of Illinois to move in and to incite the young people to go out and burn and destroy property."

For the next three days and nights there were demonstrations and incidents of damage to property around the UI campus. Dozens of people were arrested. The National Guard was called in to protect the campus.

On March 3, 1970, which probably was the height of the demonstrations, as many as 5,000 demonstrators were chased off of Green Street. But there also were other skirmishes throughout the campus: at the UI President's House, the Illini Union and in campus buildings where recruiters from General Electric, a Defense Department contractor, were interviewing students.

At the time of the 1970 demonstrations there were about 31,000 students on campus — about 12,000 fewer than the number on campus this spring semester.

Lisa Madigan lawsuit

"Tom, please read this story about Lisa Madigan ...

http://capitolfax.com/2017/01/26/this-just-inattorney-general-madigan-moves-to-dismiss-state-employee-pay-order/

What is this nonsense?"

and

"If state workers would stop getting paid like AG Madigan has suggested how would that affect university employees?"

and

"With regard to the ongoing budget impasse: I really am curious why it is expected that all citizens of this state are expected to pay their government-owed bills (e.g., payroll taxes, estimated taxes, etc.) on or before the due date, when the state itself is years (and this is not, in many cases, an exaggeration) behind in its obligations to its citizens.

"Do we have any realistic recourse? And by 'realistic' I mean some action that actually has some hope of effecting a change in the status quo."

As for the effect on University of Illinois employees, a source in the attorney general's office said this afternoon that the lawsuit does not cover state employees because they are paid out of university funds.

UI spokesman Tom Hardy said this afternoon that the university's legal office "is reviewing the attorney general's motion and the procedural history of the case to examine how this might impact the U of I."

As for the Madigan lawsuit, I don't know anyone who doesn't — publicly at least — want this thing fixed. This is one way to force the issue, while giving the principals month to do it.

Madigan's motion in St. Clair County Circuit Court says that an existing temporary injunction "has allowed the legislative and executive branches to fail to fulfill their constitutional duties without facing the real threat of a government shutdown. With no possibility of a government shutdown to force action by the legislative and executive branches, the state has continued to operate without a budget to fund many services provided by vendors and grantees. Those vendors and grantees and many Illinoisans are bearing the brunt of this egregious and untenable budget impasse."

The comptroller's office reports today that the state's bill backlog is $10.7 billion. And it increases almost every day. The lack of a budget is the reason the Champaign County Nursing Home is in financial trouble, why programs are being cut at state universities, why faculty are being laid off at colleges, while social service programs are cutting back or shutting down.

Madigan suggested that the court wait until Feb. 28 to dissolve the temporary injunction. That gives the Legislature and the governor a month to work on it.

The Senate is already working toward a compromise that is necessarily difficult to stomach — a lot of legislators in safe districts say they won't vote for it — but that's how bad the situation is. Whatever the resolution is will be ugly, unpopular and possibly fatal to some political careers. But the foot-dragging has to stop.

Photo of Esteban Tomas?

"Follow up question (from last Friday's mailbag) on Esteban Tomas who might be missing in connection with the crash that killed LaDonna Jean Brady. Family and friends are wanting to know that if police are having trouble locating him and he has a warrant out for his arrest why haven't they released a picture for so the public would know if they see him."

A photo of Tomas, who is at large after being given a notice to appear after the New Year's crash on I-74 that killed Mrs. Brady, is forthcoming, authorities say.

Watch The News-Gazette website for any update.

Vintage Boneyard photos

"Where can someone access old photos of the Boneyard Creek running behind Green Street before it was diverted underground into pipes? Do images also exist of the Second Street Basin before it was dug into a stormwater management system? It would be cool to see how these areas have transformed over the years. Thanks!"

Here's a photo of the Boneyard before it was buried in Campustown.

And Champaign city planner T.J. Blakeman, who has become a go-to guy for local history photos, said he has more.

"I have a whole collection at the city. I don't have an issue with sharing some of them," said Blakeman, who also is the president of the board of the Champaign County Historical Museum.

Here's a link to some photos that Blakeman posted this morning on flickr, just because of your request: https://flic.kr/s/aHskTgaJMs

Thanks, T.J.

Further, the Champaign County Historical Archives at The Urbana Free Library says it has several photograph envelopes with images of the Boneyard in both Champaign and Urbana, and of the Second Street basin.

The historical archives is on the second floor of the Urbana Free Library.

Urbana recycling

"As you no doubt know, in Urbana the recycle pickup is delayed one day whenever there is a holiday on Monday, and our pickup day is Thursday. (Last) week we assumed that this would happen because Monday was Martin Luther King Day, and we put it off until Friday. Well, guess what? They came on Thursday, and we missed it. Now I'm wondering, is MLK day not taken seriously around here, or was that just a fluke? What do you think?"

"In order to keep U-Cycle service disruptions minimal," said Urbana recycling coordinator Courtney Kwong, "the U-Cycle program observes the following six holidays annually: New Year's Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day."

It's followed that scheduled since the U-Cycle program began in 1986, Kwong said.

The holiday schedule can be found online at

http://www.urbanaillinois.us/Residents/Recycling%20Program%3A%20U-CYCLE/U-CYCLE%20Holiday%20Collection%20Schedule

River needs to be highlighted

"I have always wondered why there are no signs on I-74 in Mahomet signifying the Sangamon River. There are signs elsewhere in the state along the river however there are none on I-74. I'm curious as to why that is."

Kensil Garnett, the IDOT deputy director and region 3 engineer, says the lack of an identification sign is an oversight, but that his department will get right on it.

"Thank you for bringing this to our attention as it is an apparent oversight on our part. The new sign locations have been laid out and the signs should be installed in the next week," Garnett said.

How about that for government action?

New Champaign park

"I am excited to see a sign for a new park at the area near Carle Clinic on Curtis & Mattis. The sign says it will be future site of 'Henry Michael Park.' Could you find out any information on the design of the park, estimated completion date, etc?"

The Champaign Park District recently was given a two-acre parcel in the Liberty on the Lake subdivision in south Champaign, said park district Executive Director Joe DeLuce. It was donated by local developer Dan Hamelberg. It is named for members of Hamelberg's family.

"Landscaping is slated to begin in spring of 2017 with future developments and features yet to be determined," said DeLuce. "This park is the 61st park in Champaign and adds to the 700-plus acres that the Champaign Park District gratefully maintains."

Rep. Davis town hall?

"When will Congressman Rodney Davis be holding a town hall meeting in Champaign-Urbana?"

There are no plans to have one, said Davis spokeswoman Ashley Phelps, "but we will be having a tele-town hall soon and traveling office hours in addition to constituents being able to visit, call, or email our office. These are opportunities for not only constituents to make their voices heard but also seek help with federal agencies like the VA or Social Security."

For an interesting look into a recent surge in the use of tele-town halls, check out this Washington Post story ...

https://www.washingtonpost.com/powerpost/republicans-look-to-avoid-youtube-moments-in-fight-over-obamacare-repeal/2017/01/18/22bb2048-dd12-11e6-ad42-f3375f271c9c_story.html?utm_term=.b960b99d3160

Parkway question

"Who owns the parkway strip (planting strip between the curb and sidewalk)? Are there any regulations/rules about its use — specifically the placement of signs i.e., home for sale and/or political signs? Is it the same for Urbana and Champaign?"

The Champaign city code defines the parkway as "that portion of the right-of-way between the curb line or the lateral lines of an improved roadway, alley, sidewalk or public walkway and the adjacent property line."

The city owns the parkway but every owner "shall maintain the unpaved sections of the parkway abutting and adjacent to his/her property so as to prevent the growth or accumulation of" litter and vegetation, the code says.

And the code says that signs on city property or right-of-way are illegal.

Here's the relevant citation:

"Sec. 37-411. - Prohibited illegal or nonconforming signs.

No person shall erect, construct, establish, maintain, enlarge, or relocate any of the following:

(a) Any sign, whether temporary or permanent, or outdoor advertising sign structure, not erected by the City or its agents, which extends over or touches upon any City property or public right-of-way unless specifically permitted by this article. The appearance on such a sign or outdoor advertising structure of the name or part of the name of any person, business, institution or other commercial or non-commercial entity shall constitute prima facie evidence that the sign or outdoor advertising structure in question was placed in said unlawful location by authority or with the knowledge of said person, business, institution or other commercial or non-commercial entity."

In Urbana political signs are allowed in the right-of-way but real estate signs are prohibited, according to Brad Bennett, Urbana's assistant city engineer.

Here's the Urbana policy: "Signs that are for short-term, timed use shall be allowed in the city's right-of-way as long as the signs are removed immediately following the event. Such signs would include garage sale signs, political campaign signs, significant University of Illinois events (i.e. IHSA tournaments) and fund-raising advertisements for non-profit agencies (i.e. UBA events, Festival of Lights)."

If residents have concerns about a sign being illegally placed in the right-of-way they can call the Public Works Department at 384-2342 to report the sign and they'll check on the sign, he said.