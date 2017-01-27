Trump administration's actions have UI scientists wary

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette University of Illinois anthropology Professor Kate Clancy, shown in 2014, said she's worried about recent reports that the Trump administration has ordered some scientific agencies to stop communicating with the public: 'A lot of our research, because it's federally funded by taxpayers, deserves to be in the hands of taxpayers.'

Gag orders, media blackouts, political reviews of scientific reports — those are fighting words to scientists.

News of a Trump administration clampdown on public communications at the Environmental Protection Agency and other agencies this week raised alarm from scientists across the country, including at the University of Illinois.

UI researchers in agriculture, engineering and environmental fields expressed dismay about reports that the EPA and other agencies were ordered to stop communicating with the public through news releases, social media accounts and other correspondence.

Those orders were later clarified or withdrawn at the Interior Department and the Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Research Service.

The administration also backed away from plans to take down some climate-change data from the EPA website, saying it only wants to review the "editorial" information, according to media reports.

But a Trump spokesman told NPR that EPA scientists who want to publish their scientific findings will need to have their work reviewed before it can be made public, at least for now, to ensure "the voice coming from the EPA is one that's going to reflect the new administration."

"It means they're going to have a political review of everything," said economics Professor Don Fullerton, who specializes in taxation and environmental policy. "It won't be science anymore at all. It'll just be politically approved doublespeak.

"If you let out only data that they seem to like from their point of view, it's going to be biased data. There cannot be any objective study of pollution in the United States."

It's an issue that cuts across political lines and right to the heart of scientific inquiry, researchers said.

"I think in general you would find pretty good consensus that this is of significant concern to the scientific community," said physics Professor Kevin Pitts, an associate dean at the College of Engineering.

"Taking the ability to communicate away from scientists is very dangerous to science in general. Everything we do is predicated on sharing information with other scientists, both in terms of trying to learn about what we're doing and how we could do it better," Pitts said.

The moves also stifle scientists' ability to share what they're doing with a wider public audience, Pitts said.

"A lot of our research, because it's federally funded by taxpayers, deserves to be in the hands of taxpayers," said anthropology Professor Kate Clancy.

Scientists to march

It was alarming enough to spark plans for a Scientists' March on Washington, which Clancy hopes to attend, and a statement from the world's largest scientific association, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, which is ordinarily apolitical.

The chief executive officer, Rush Holt, expressed hope that the measures are temporary until new agency appointees are confirmed by the Senate, but he also said federal policies are designed to prevent "political interference in the public dissemination of scientific findings."

That would be "inimical" to the advance of science and its application to policy, he said.

Neal Merchen, associate dean for research in the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, said it wouldn't be surprising for the new administration to take a closer look at some regulations, at EPA and other agencies, since Trump promised to do that during his campaign.

"We certainly don't want to see a situation come up where there's any kind of censorship or a cease in flow of information from taxpayer-supported research to the public," he said.

The news came on top of concerns about the administration's perceived hostility to climate-change research. Earlier, Trump's transition team asked for the names of Department of Energy employees who had attended a climate change summit. The department refused.

"That kind of action seems really highly concerning," said Professor James Stubbins, head of the Department of Nuclear, Plasma and Radiological Engineering.

Stubbins worries about the administration's overall energy policy — that more environmentally friendly sources will be downplayed in favor of "a lot more emphasis on oil and natural gas," which create more carbon-dioxide emissions blamed for climate change.

On a positive note, he said, Energy Department secretary nominee Rick Perry has talked about expanding university research in nuclear energy.

Merchen said it would be a "shame" if federally funded research into climate change were curtailed. The College of ACES gets about $17 million of its $65 million in research funding from federal sources — the USDA, National Institutes of Health, National Science Foundation and Department of Energy.

Some of that goes toward research into the effects of climate change and warming temperatures on crops in Illinois.

"I don't think that, among credible scientists, there's much question about the reality of climate change. We know that it will have effects on many important issues in agriculture," he said.

'Age of Big Data'

Fullerton said scientists can get funding for research from other sources.

But he's worried about access to the massive amounts of EPA data collected from government-owned pollution monitors around the country, in virtually every county. They monitor air quality "every hour, every day, all year long," measuring pollutants such as nitrous oxide, volatile organic compounds, carbon monoxide and lead.

Scientists compare that information with economic or health data from those same locations, to look for statistical correlations, Fullerton said.

Several UI researchers study the relationship between pollution and mortality rates, for instance, while Fullerton bases his policy research on the work of scientists who do economic comparisons.

"This is the age of Big Data. So if you don't have the Big Data to work with, you can't look for those trends or correlations," Stubbins said.

"This is just open government, transparency," Fullerton added.

Jonathan Coppess, an assistant law professor who worked on agricultural policy at the USDA and the U.S. Senate during the Obama administration, cautioned that some of the "gag orders" may have been promulgated by career employees who were being careful about press releases until the new agency heads are in place.

"Is it just everybody being very cautious ... or is it much more?" he said.

"Like many things with this new administration, there's just a lot of uncertainty and things we don't know. And we see that raise a lot of concerns because of the rhetoric and the comments made during the campaign. I think it magnifies everything.

"You don't want politics interfering with basic research in science," Coppess said. "That's always been one of those norms of governing."

Pitts agreed.

It's fine to debate policy issues about how to interpret and respond to the results of scientific inquiry, on climate change or nuclear power or anything else, he said.

"But let's agree that we're going to respect the science, and let's agree that the scientific data is what it is. That's where I think there's a lot of frustration in the scientific community," Pitts said.