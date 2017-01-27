Unit 4 archers taking aim at IHSA acknowledgment

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Coach Jason Brown, front left, and assistant coach Kevin Merrifield pose with some of the 104 members of the Jefferson Middle School Archery team at the Champaign school, which hosts one of the state’s largest tournaments this weekend.

CHAMPAIGN — When Jefferson physical education teacher Lynn Srull started the middle school's archery program in 2012, 13 students were involved.

Today, at 104 strong, Jefferson boasts a powerhouse of a program that has won numerous state championships and national acclaim while participating in the National Archery in the Schools program.

"Initially it was popular because of some of the movies like 'Hunger Games' and 'Brave' where there was an archer in the movie," Jefferson coach Jason Brown said. "Since then, it's built because our program has become such a contender in the state and nationally as a team."

The success at the junior high level has led to the local high school adopting archery, too. Centennial and Champaign Central both have programs and will be a part of this weekend's Greg Schweighart Shootout at Jefferson and the nearby Leonhard Center, which is open to students from third grade through high school.

Christine Creek's daughter, a senior on Central's team, began archery in P.E. class at Jefferson with Srull and expressed interest in continuing it into high school. Central adopted archery into P.E. classes the next year, and Creek and her husband, Jay, began coaching the program that now has 74 members.

"This is the highest number we've ever had. We've grown from 24 to having 74 archers now," Creek said. "It's definitely exploding."

Archery has spread in the area in large part through word of mouth from the participants and advocates such as Brown and Creek.

"Kids on the team recruiting their friends and encouraging them to be a part of something big," said Creek, a special education teacher at Central. "I'm also pretty vocal about it around the school, as far as talking about the team and spirit wear. There's a lot of kids who wear Central archery gear and kids are like 'Archery? I didn't know we had archery.'"

Archery in Illinois schools is a club sport. It's not sanctioned by the IESA or the IHSA, the state's governing body for sports and activities, and the costs for participating are absorbed by the participants.

Jefferson charges students $50 per year to cover a portion of its costs.

"Essentially that covers registration for the tournaments we go to — we got to about 10 — and that'll help cover a portion of that registration," Brown said. "We do fundraising and our tournament helps fund some of those other tournament fees."

Indiana, Kentucky and Texas are among the states whose governing bodies sponsor archery as a sport. Through the 1979-80 school year, the IHSA sponsored archery, but because of declining participation, it was dropped.

IHSA Assistant Executive Director Matt Troha said in order for archery to rejoin the IHSA, member schools must complete an emerging sports list form.

"Our bylaws say that the board will consider starting a new state series when about 10 percent of the membership — roughly 80 schools — have a sport or activity," Troha said.

The IHSA is set to add boys' and girls' lacrosse next school year. Dance is completing its fifth year this school year. Girls' water polo (2002) and boys' bowling (2003) are among the sports that have been added to the IHSA docket in recent years.

The hope among some in the archery community is that this sport is added soon.

"It is trending that way; I would say Illinois has been a little slower to advance than some of the other states," Brown said. "I do think that at some point it's going to be sanctioned."

Others aren't so sure.

"I'm conflicted about that, honestly. I think it would be great because it would give archery a little more respect as a sport. It's not that people don't respect us now; it's just viewed differently," Creek said. "Some people just don't view it as a sport, where if it was IHSA sanctioned, people may sit up and take notice of it being a real sport."