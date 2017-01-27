Urbana trio charged with home invasion, mob action

Photo by: Provided Cheyenne Miles Image

URBANA — Three Urbana people are due back in court in March after being charged Friday with home invasion and mob action in connection with a late Thursday night attack on an Urbana man.

Assistant State's Attorney Dan Clifton said two men and a woman were arrested shortly after midnight Thursday in connection with an attack on the ex-boyfriend of the woman.

Charged with home invasion and mob action were Malachi Johnson, 24, and Cheyenne Miles, 21, both of the 900 block of East Water Street, and Shaun Long, 26, of the 1600 block of South Curtiss Drive. If convicted of home invasion, they face six to 30 years in prison.

Laying out the facts for Judge Brett Olmstead, Clifton said the victim, a 25-year-old resident of the 1500 block of Philo Road, said he was sleeping about 9:10 p.m. Thursday when he was awakened by banging on his door.

He opened it to see Johnson, Long, and Miles, his ex-girlfriend. Johnson had a baseball bat, which he allegedly swung at the man, hitting him in the face. The trio forced their way in, and Johnson and Long both allegedly hit the victim while Miles stood by.

The man's glasses were knocked off and broken and he was hit with a chair in the melee, Clifton said.

All three fled from the residence, Clifton said.

Urbana police saw injuries to the face and chest of the man who lived there.

Police later went to the Water Street residence of Johnson and Miles.

Johnson admitted taking part in the attack, claiming that the victim had sent "disturbing photos" to Miles via Facebook, Clifton said.

Long was arrested as his house and police found a baseball bat in the trunk of his car, Clifton said.

Judge Brett Olmstead set bond for each of the defendants at $10,000 and told them to be back in court March 7.

The case remains under investigation by Urbana police.