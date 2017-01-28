A fresh face for Fresh Start

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Vivian Gray, the new project specialist for the CU Fresh Start program, is shown in his office Friday in Champaign.

CHAMPAIGN — The city took a new step in its CU Fresh Start program to curb gun violence by hiring the first employee dedicated solely to the project.

Jamaica-born Vivian Gray, CU Fresh Start's project specialist, started this week and joins partners who have, and will continue to, work on the program like a side project. Those include the state's attorney, Urbana and Champaign mayors, local pastors, a community liaison and police chiefs, as well as Tracy Parsons, Champaign's community relations manager.

CU Fresh Start launched last fall and targets offenders who are at least 18 years old, on probation or parole and have a prior felony arrest, gun arrest or violent crime conviction, in addition to a connection with a recent violent crime.

They are taken to a "call-in," the program's intervention of sorts, and are sternly told by the project's partners to put down their guns for good and be rewarded with resources to rebuild their lives.

Gray's position was made possible after CU Fresh Start received a $127,028 grant from the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority. The applicant pool stretched all the way to Jamaica, which is where Gray is from. He worked there for the Canadian government, dealing with justice reform, dispute resolution, community safety, policing, gender equality and public financial management in English-speaking areas of the Caribbean.

He said an initiative he helped design — the citizen security and justice program — is currently running.

"We had a mix of programs similar to Fresh Start, focused on citizen security and community safety interventions," Gray said.

It was after his wife, a nurse, was placed at Urbana's Carle Foundation Hospital that Gray found the new job and his family packed up to move north.

Parsons said Gray's job duties include overseeing the program's day-to-day operations, coordinating evaluations of the program and documenting everything the city does, in partnership with law enforcement, community members and those directly impacted by gun violence, to reduce and hopefully eliminate area gun violence.

Parsons said there were 112 shooting incidents in 2016, which include shots fired and found casings. That number was 127 in 2015, and Parsons called both rates "unacceptable."

Gray said one of his overall goals is to have as much crime and violence data as possible so it can be used when making strategic decisions in the future. The grant will also be used to hire a research partner to help with that work.

"If you design and manage an initiative correctly, you're able to see the fruits of your expenditure coming out very quickly," Gray said. "Being a part of that change, turning a problem into success, is what I think is most rewarding."