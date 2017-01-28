Viral outbreak of concern to rat owners

URBANA — Got a rat in your life — of the rodent kind?

A rare virus connected to two rat-breeding facilities in Illinois poses a low risk to the general population. But with an investigation ongoing, rat owners have being advised to use some precautions, according to the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine.

The risk from Seoul virus, a member of the Hantavirus family of rodent-borne viruses, is low for most people because — while it can be spread from infected rat to person — it doesn't spread from person to person.

Dr. Julia Whittington, director of the Wildlife Medical Clinic at the College of Veterinary Medicine, said rat owners in the area have called and asked about the virus, and the UI veterinary college is preparing some recommendations for local vets who are also being contacted by pet rat owners with virus questions.

The Seoul virus is carried predominantly by the brown or Norway rat, though other species of rats can carry it, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Only a few cases of this virus have been reported in the United States.

Rats infected with the virus don't show symptoms, and infected people don't always experience symptoms either. Those who do can come down with fever, severe headache, back and abdominal pain, chills, blurred vision, redness of the eyes or rash, and in severe cases, acute kidney disease.

An investigation is under way in what has become a 12-state outbreak of potentially affected rats following six cases of Seoul virus in people who had direct exposure to rats in two Illinois breeding facilities. Two Wisconsin residents also tested positive for the virus, and a Wisconsin breeding facility purchased rats from the two Illinois facilities.

Whittington said this outbreak is a concern because most pet rats aren't carriers of the virus.

"So that means ... the virus somehow jumped from a wild rat to a pet rat, and it's gone from there," she said.

For most local pet rat owners who know where their rat came from, Whittington said, the virus isn't a concern, if the origin wasn't one of the confirmed virus-positive sources and the rat hasn't been in contact with other rats from those sources or unknown sources. Illinois pet rat owners who have a link to the affected breeding facilities have already been contacted by public health, she said.

The Seoul virus can be spread through the bite of an infected rat or contact with an infected rat's body fluids. A few precautions rat owners can take include covering their own cuts and scratches before handling rats, hand-washing afterward and wearing gloves and face mask for cleaning.

As pets go, Whittington said, rats tend to live short lives, but they're clean, friendly and interactive.

"They really make nice pets," she said.