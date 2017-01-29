After husband's death, wife steps in as teen's mentor

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Nadja Bee Shoemaker with the Urbana High School senior Warren Montgomery at the school in Urbana on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. Image

URBANA — After his mentor, Steve Shoemaker, was diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer in 2015, Warren Montgomery went into denial.

The Urbana High School senior thought Mr. Shoemaker, whom he had known since he was in fourth grade, was so strong he'd pull through.

"When Steve passed away, my mom told me. I got really mad and called Steve's phone for 10 minutes," Montgomery said. "Then I called Nadja (Mr. Shoemaker's wife) and she texted me and I looked at the phone and I cried."

At the next meeting for high school seniors in the Champaign-Urbana One-to-One Mentoring Program, Montgomery asked that Nadja Shoemaker take the place of her late husband as his mentor. She agreed.

But on Friday, it was the late Rev. Steve Shoemaker and Montgomery who were honored with the Illinois State Mentoring Partnership's "IMPACT" award. Nadja Shoemaker and Montgomery traveled to Chicago to receive the honor at a breakfast at the Union League Club.

Urbana High School mentoring coordinator Lori Ellinger had nominated Montgomery and Mr. Shoemaker, who died Oct. 10, for the award.

"Today, Warren is determined to stay eligible for basketball and graduate in the spring," Ellinger wrote in the nomination letter. "He is determined to do this for himself but also for Steve. He has promised Steve he will graduate and work hard in basketball.

"Warren says that Steve is his 'backbone,' giving him strength to make good choices and that Steve is still alive in him. Warren tears up when he talks about Steve missing graduation but I have assured him that I am absolutely certain that Steve will be watching with pride — even if we can't see him."

Montgomery, now 19, and his family had moved from Chicago to Urbana when Warren was in fourth grade. Because he was new to the school district and his older siblings hadn't graduated high school, he was referred to the mentoring program.

"When Steven committed to being Warren's mentor 10 years ago, he did it because Jane Cain, a personal friend, twisted his arm," said Barbara Linder, now the retired coordinator of C-U One-to-One Mentoring.

"He was not sure whether he was up to the task of 'making a difference' in this boy's life," Linder continued. "He was aware of the great age, race, economic and class divide between him and Warren. As someone well-acquainted with racial issues in Champaign-Urbana, he knew that the deck was stacked against his new mentee."

But Mr. Shoemaker, a Presbyterian minister and activist, began showing up once a week at Leal School to play games and talk with Montgomery. He continued to show up as Warren moved from childhood to adolescence and into high school.

"Steve would stop by my office a couple times a year to sit down, stretch out his long legs and say, 'I just don't think it's enough. I don't feel like I'm making a difference,'" Linder related. "He worried about Warren's academics, his popularity with girls, periodic trouble at school or in the neighborhood. And he would leave shaking his head but never giving up."

Linder believes Mr. Shoemaker died feeling he had not done enough, that he hadn't made a difference in Montgomery's life.

"Warren, however, will tell you a different story," she said.

'Call Steve. Call Steve'

Indeed, Montgomery said his friendship with Mr. Shoemaker was beneficial and eye-opening. If not for Mr. Shoemaker, he'd "probably be incarcerated or deceased."

"I learned a lot of life lessons from Steve," he said last week. "A lot of my friends say I'm old because I have a lot of older-people knowledge, like wisdom. I subconsciously think of a lot of the things Steve would say when I'm doing things, that every action has an equal or an opposite reaction."

Montgomery said he also learned a good work ethic from Mr. Shoemaker. At age 16, Montgomery began doing seasonal work for the Christmas tree farm next to the Shoemakers' rural Urbana home, and he now works as a waiter at Clark-Lindsey Retirement Village.

Mr. Shoemaker, who had played basketball in high school, also encouraged Montgomery in that sport.

"Steve taught me my hook shot," Montgomery said. "He showed me a lot of movements that had worked for him."

The Shoemakers attended many of Montgomery's games, and once drove him to a tournament in Chicago. Montgomery can remember hearing Mr. Shoemaker from the bleachers encouraging or praising him for moves on the court.

Mr. Shoemaker also taught Montgomery how to drive a car and a small lawn tractor. The young man would help out around the Shoemaker home, and one of Montgomery's favorite memories was doing a prairie burn with instructions from Mr. Shoemaker, who was unable to move around at the time.

Mr. Shoemaker also helped Montgomery through rough times. The young man was arrested twice in a short period of time, the first time for allegedly being involved in a fight between two groups of students outside school.

"The first thing I did was call my mom and say, 'Call Steve. Call Steve,'" Montgomery said.

He sat in juvenile detention for two days. The Shoemakers' daughter finally posted bail for him. Though Mr. Shoemaker later told Montgomery to take the plea-agreement offered by the state, Montgomery decided to go to trial.

He was acquitted.

"It was the first time Steve told me to do something and I did the opposite," he said.

'Like a foster dad'

The second arrest came when Montgomery was shopping at the mall. He saw a fight break out and stood back to watch. A security guard accused him of being involved, though Montgomery was holding shopping bags at the time. Montgomery argued with the guard and was later charged with non-contact battery.

When the case came to court, the security guards didn't show. The prosecutor dismissed the charges, noting Montgomery had come to court well-dressed and was ready to defend himself.

"In the tough times, when some bad choices sent Warren into the justice system, Steve was always there, walking beside Warren, providing wise advice, non-judgmental friendship and a firm belief in Warren's ability to triumph in difficult circumstances," Ellinger wrote.

Mr. Shoemaker also encouraged Montgomery to work hard in school.

"There was more than one time," Nadja Shoemaker said, "that he got a hold of Warren for skipping class or coming in late. He would tell him, 'This is a free education. After this, you have to pay for it.'"

Though he was not that interested in school, Montgomery has improved his grades and his behavior in class. Last semester, he passed all his courses and so far this semester he's making A's and B's, he said. He also has not received any detentions this year, Nadja Shoemaker was told.

When he graduates in May, he will become the first among his siblings to do so. His older brother and older sister didn't walk the stage but eventually obtained GEDs.

"I don't think this could have happened without the love and support of his mentor, Steve," Ellinger said.

Nadja Shoemaker said her late husband and Montgomery really bonded.

"He really cared about Warren," she said. "He wanted the best for him. He knew because he was a young African-American male, he had problems to get around and he agonized over that. He was concerned about Warren's education and how he would handle himself in the world. He was kind of like a foster dad to Warren."

"No, he was like my real dad," Montgomery said, adding that he saw Mr. Shoemaker more often than he saw some of his family members.

And now that he's gone, Mr. Shoemaker is like his conscience.

"A lot of things I want to do — I can always hear him in my head," Montgomery said. "Sometimes, I can see his face when I'm ready to do something. I learned from him that whatever happens at the end of the day I'm a winner."