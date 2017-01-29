The Big 10 with Jeff D'Alessio, Jan. 29, 2017

Since 2007, it's been known as the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room, named in honor of Ronald Reagan's press secretary, a 1962 University of Illinois political science grad left permanently disabled by a John Hinckley bullet. Inspired by Sean Spicer's dubious debut as White House press secretary last weekend, we asked some of the room's regulars to tell us about the most memorable briefing they experienced while on the job.

MIKE McC URRY

Bill Clinton's press secretary, 1994-98

"I guess it's pretty obvious — the briefing the day the Monica Lewinsky story broke in January 1998, almost exactly 19 years ago.

"I carefully read a statement prepared by President Clinton's lawyers and then refused to amplify or deviate despite almost an hour and over 200 follow-up questions. I finally got off the hook by declaring: 'Look guys, you now have me double parked in the no comment zone.'

"Good thing. It turned out months later that Bill Clinton's definition of 'sexual relations' — that he did not have with 'that woman' — probably would not have passed muster with Mrs. McCurry."

ED CHE N

2009-10 president of White House Correspondents Association while at Bloomberg News

"In a joint press conference with Nouri al-Maliki during George W. Bush's final visit to Baghdad as president, an angry Iraqi raced up the center aisle, cursed and threw one shoe and then another at Bush, who deftly ducked each one — and then had the presence of mind to joke about the shoe size.

"Afterward, on our flight to Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, Bush was strangely exhilarated as he welcomed us into his conference room and said he now needed some jokes about the shoe-throwing incident. To which Mark Knoller of CBS Radio quipped, in his sonorous voice and with a straight face: 'Well, Mr. President, you can start by serving shoo-fly pie on Air Force One.'

"Another time, during a Bush press conference in the Rose Garden one sunny day, a bird flew directly overhead and its dropping landed squarely on the president — at roughly his left, upper arm. He made a face, brushed it off with his bare right hand, and the show went on."

LINDA FELDMAN N

Christian Science Monitor's correspondent since 2002

"I'd say my most memorable moment in the Brady Briefing Room was the day of the Sandy Hook massacre. President (Barack) Obama came in to address the media, and he struggled to get through his statement. On several occasions, he wiped away tears, and at one point, he paused for several seconds, seemingly unable to speak.

"I sat in the Christian Science Monitor's reserved seat in the sixth row, tears streaming down my cheeks. It's hard to watch a grown man cry under any circumstances, but on this day, the sadness was almost unbearable.

"President Obama has called this the worst day of his presidency, and I have to agree."

JEN BEND ERY

Huffington Post's correspondent since 2011

"There was a press briefing once where this guy showed up in a clown nose and wore it for the whole hour like nothing was weird about it. Some of us knew it was for Red Nose Day, which is a charity event where people wear clown noses and help raise money for children living in poverty. A good cause, obviously.

"But this guy just sat there straight-faced in a sea of other guys in suits acting normal. And some people had no idea what was happening, and perhaps wondered if he was sane.

"In the end, he asked a question and explained what was going on on his face. It was awkward until then."

WYATT ANDREW S

CBS correspondent, 1989-91

"Early in 1989, I was doing press room front-row coverage of President Bush's about-to-be-announced first veto. But it was also my first experience with the two-minute warning, which the White House gives broadcasters when the president is exactly two minutes away from speaking.

"However, I missed my cue to 'wrap' while focused on a question from Dan Rather and so, for a humiliating eight to 10 seconds, the president was behind me, looking bemused, waiting for me to shut up. And all the networks were taking this live, watching me screw up, thinking I was blowing off all the established protocols, while making them and the new president wait.

"Marlin Fitzwater was angry, accusing me of trying to upstage the president. I apologized, citing the truth: old-fashioned rookie error. My bosses never said a word. The president never complained directly. But every time I'd start to get full of myself, those 10 seconds would haunt me."

RICHARD BENEDET TO

Covered four administrations for USA Today

"It was a Saturday evening in January 1991. My wife and I were out to dinner when my pager went off telling me to report to the White House briefing room. I knew immediately that it was probably to announce the beginning of U.S. bombing in Kuwait, the start of the Persian Gulf War.

"I jumped up from the table, grabbed my coat and left my wife sitting there with mouth open. I threw my credit card and a $20 bill on the table and told her to take a cab home.

"I drove down to the White House, where crowds had already begun to gather in front, entered the Pennsylvania Avenue gate and went in, where Press Secretary Marlin Fitzwater was briefing. Sure enough, President George H.W. Bush was going on TV to announce that the Kuwait bombing had begun.

"And when I got home at 2 a.m., all my wife would say was, 'You have a stupid job.' "

BRUCE DRAKE

NPR's longtime news chiefcovered White House (1981-86)for New York Daily News

"Each morning, press secretaries get packages of information from all the cabinet departments containing answers to questions that might come up at the daily briefing.

"When Larry Speakes was press secretary, he was always amused by all the obscure information that this material contained. Once, he read me an example, which was some State Department factoid about a trade issue with some small European country.

"At the briefing, Speakes called on me and I asked, 'Larry, is the president concerned about Irish objections to the tariffs on woolen hats?' I actually don't remember what the specific question was, so that's a made-up version that approximates it. All the other correspondents started hooting and grumbling about me wasting time.

"But Speakes told me later that all through the afternoon, the lead TV correspondents and some other leading reporters made their way up to his office to privately ask if I was onto some big story, and if so, what it was."

BOB DEANS

2002-03 president of White House Correspondents Association while at Cox Newspapers

"A Clinton press conference in the Caribbean was delayed for more than an hour, as the press corps sat in the sweltering sun listening to a calypso band.

"Oddly, the band played Dixie. I'm a Richmond native and so I, instinctively, stood, as did another former Richmonder in the press corps.

"We looked around, saw the quizzical looks on the faces of our seated colleagues, and quickly sat down."

DEBRA ROSENBER G

Covered Clinton White House for Newsweek

"The most surreal and bizarre press conference I remember took place in 1998 at the Kremlin when Bill Clinton met Boris Yeltsin. Yeltsin seemed disoriented and Clinton was pressed for an apology about lying over the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

"It seems almost quaint now, but also oddly resonant — we in the American media were able to exercise our press freedoms in the Kremlin itself, even if the question put to the president seems trivial in retrospect."

STEVE SCULLY

C-SPAN veteran

"In August 2006, with all of the living former White House press secretaries, excluding Larry Speakes, in attendance, President Bush met with the press to officially announce the work would begin for a new briefing room. With the press secretaries, including Jim Brady, on the riser, Bush said the White House press corps 'deserved better digs' and said the work would begin that month, with a promise to return when the project was completed.

"In the back of the room, a familiar voice shouted out a question. Which brought this response from President George W. Bush: 'Sam, Sam, is that you? Sam, aren't you a has-been?' Sam, of course, was Sam Donaldson, who covered every president from (Jimmy) Carter to Bush 43.

"It brought laughter in the room, especially from Jim Brady, who instructed President Bush to 'go after him; he deserves it.' "