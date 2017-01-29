Danville Wal-Mart evacuated after bomb threat

DANVILLE — Wal-Mart in Danville was evacuated Sunday night after a bomb threat was called in to the store, according to Danville Public Safety Director Larry Thomason.

At 7:15 p.m. Sunday police responded to Wal-Mart at 4101 N. Vermilion St. in north Danville after employees reported that they had received a bomb threat over the telephone, Thomason said.

Wal-Mart employees made the decision to evacuate the store, he said, and it took about 15 minutes for police to do a search and determine there was no threat. He said the caller indicated a specific area of the building in the bomb threat, police checked that area and found nothing, according to Thomason.

The store reopened and police had cleared the scene by 8 p.m.