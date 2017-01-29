Forum to feature Democratic Urbana mayoral candidates

URBANA — The three Democratic candidates for mayor of Urbana will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in a forum at the Urbana City Building, 400 S. Vine St., Urbana.

The forum, featuring Mayor Laurel Prussing, city council member Diane Marlin and Evelyn Burnett Underwood, will be moderated by Trish Crowley of the League of Women Voters of the Champaign County. The league, along with the NAACP Champaign County and The News-Gazette, are sponsoring the event.

Audience members are invited to submit questions in writing at the forum, some of which may be used by the moderator.

The forum, which is expected to last about an hour, will be broadcast live on Urbana Public Television (UPTV) and livestreamed.

The Democratic mayoral primary in Urbana will be Feb. 28. The winner of that race likely will face Republican Rex Bradfield, the only GOP contender, in the April 4 consolidated election.