State police report icy roadways in District 10

State police on Sunday evening reported sections of Interstates 57, 72 and 74 are covered in ice.

The Illinois State Police District 10 Twitter account reported troopers were responding to "multiple crashes all across District 10" on Sunday evening as a result of snowy and icy conditions.

The District 10 Facebook page reported the crashes were on "all types of roadways," not just on the interstates within the district.

District 10 includes Champaign, Vermilion, Edgar, Piatt, Douglas, Coles, Moultrie, Shelby and Macon counties.