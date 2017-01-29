Two area communities racing to 10,000

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Construction workers line the street of Country Ridge Drive with trucks and equipment as home building continues to spread further into the country off South Route 47 in Mahomet on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Mahomet's population continues to grow. Image

On the wall of Bob McCleary's office at the Savoy Municipal Building hangs a photo of the village president with his family in front of the fireplace at their home.

Mounted on that fireplace is an old road sign a friend secured for him.

It reads: SAVOY 1500.

Once upon a time, in the 1970s, the population of the village south of Champaign was right about 1,500. Today, a Wal-Mart at the south edge of town is hopping 24 hours a day, new homes are being built with regularity in bustling subdivisions, the movie theater is showing all the latest films and hundreds of residents are taking advantage of the group fitness and tai chi classes at the popular Savoy Recreational Center.

The welcome sign greeting folks entering town tells that Savoy has a population of 7,400, though the results of a special census released earlier this month found that the village is now actually home to 8,607.

And the expectation is that sooner rather than later, the population of Savoy will eclipse 10,000.

"I've been pro-growth during my entire term as village president (28 years) and two years as a trustee and we're pleased with where we're at in terms of that," McCleary said.

About 20 miles to the northwest and still in Champaign County, Mahomet is seeing a similar situation play out with its population.

As of the 2010 census, Mahomet was at 7,258 residents strong. Village officials estimate that number has increased by 900 today.

"I don't see us slowing down," Mahomet community development director Kelly Pfeifer said.

Who gets there first? That remains to be seen, though there isn't necessarily a race or any incentive for either Champaign County village to crack five figures, joining Champaign (an estimated 86,096, according to the U.S. Census Bureau), Urbana (42,311) and Rantoul (13,008).

Savoy expects by the next official census, it will be in that group.

"I wouldn't be surprised if we get there by 2020," McCleary said.

One reason for optimism: McCleary says his village had more than 100 building permits in 2016, including those for single-family homes and new businesses.

"That's the first time we've hit triple digits in building permits, and we had a lot of new homes go up last year," he said. "There's just a ton of houses being built right now and I think that will continue."

Champaign's Signature Homes, co-founded by Bill Pfeifer, is building a lion's share of the homes in Savoy. It started in 1995 with the Prairie Fields subdivision, which is now in its 14th and final phase with approximately 600 homes built. Signature Homes also developed the Lake Falls and Prairie Meadows subdivisions and took over Liberty on the Lake in 2012.

"For a community to grow, there must be areas for new residences to be built," Bill Pfeifer said. "We believe Savoy has been a popular place to move to because of its lower real estate tax rate and its proximity to major employers, including the University of Illinois. Also, in recent years with the addition of retail and commercial developments, including the Carriage Center, Savoy is conveniently located near restaurants and shopping."

Signature Homes builds about 40 homes a year in Savoy, and Pfeifer doesn't anticipate they'll be slowing down any time soon.

"We will continue to build homes in Savoy based on market demand," he said. "We have ground in Savoy for approximately 350 more lots to be developed and will continue to build as long as demand remains strong."

In Mahomet, they're a little more conservative as to when they'll reach a five-figure population.

"As much growth as we've had since the last census, I think we're only going to grow by about 1,000," Village Administrator Patrick Brown said. "It's possible, but unlikely; it could be close."

To some, going from four to five digits in counting population is just a psychological thing folks hang on to when it comes to their community.

"I call us an awkward teenager right now," Kelly Pfeifer said. "You're just yearning to be recognized in that teenager category."

Mahomet, though, already has the feel of a larger city: Its community, which includes areas on the outskirts of town that are unincorporated and are serviced by the county, far exceeds 10,000.

"When you count all of that, we're at about 13,500," Brown said. "Within a mile or two of our border, we're definitely around 15,000."

And when it comes to being an attractive destination for commercial development, Mahomet has gone out of its way to be sure that potential retailers know it's bigger than the 7,300 on the welcome sign.

"A lot of retailers have requirements on how many people are there before they enter a community. Getting people to understand the dynamics of the Mahomet community has been a big hurdle, but I think we're getting there and we're starting to see some interest," said Jill Guth, a broker with economic development group Guth & Associates.

As the village approaches a nice round number to show for its incorporated community, it's opening itself up to be more attractive to some of those elusive retailers.

"As the population keeps pushing, you definitely get more attraction," Guth said.

Savoy is beginning to benefit from its population growth.

In addition to the new homes going up in subdivisions throughout the village, an Aldi's grocery store is expected to be built some time this year.

"The best unkept secret in the metro area was the Aldi's coming in just south of the municipal center," McCleary said. "The developers on the business side are looking at Savoy and they are investing in this community. Developers in the business community are looking at Savoy and they know that by 2020 we're going to be over 10,000 so there are another 1,400 people that are going to be able to shop in their stores locally."

Mahomet has seen business interests pick up in its downtown area, buoyed by JT Walker's, a restaurant, brewery and sports bar.

"We don't have any vacancies downtown," Kelly Pfeifer said.

And as the areas within town continue to fill and construction on Interstate 74 clogs traffic, the folks in Mahomet are seeing interest from businesses to grow along U.S. 150, on the east side of the village.

"Think about two years from now: What's 74 going to look like? We know what 74 looked like when we had construction this summer," Brown said. "The whole 57 interchange is going to be a mess for a couple years and that will help spark some growth on the 150 corridor because you will have a lot more traffic."

That's the area developers are keying in on as Mahomet continues to push for commercial growth.

"The Route 150 area is where I think you're going to see some growth on the commercial side; that's where there's opportunities," Guth said "There are things going on out there I can't talk about and we're excited to move forward."

In recent years, Mahomet has welcomed new banks, restaurants and health clinics. Fisher National Bank has been a staple in the community for more than a decade now and as Mahomet has continued to grow, the bank has experienced steady growth.

"The population is growing at a steady rate, so our community is starting to see a demand for housing, restaurants, small retail and other service-oriented businesses," said Ryan Heiser, senior vice president for Fisher National Bank of Mahomet. "Having a full-service branch in Mahomet has allowed us to be a part of that growth. We have seen a steady increase in deposit accounts and loan relationships and we look forward to what the future may hold."

In Savoy, McCleary credits the village's reputation of having low taxes and being fiscally responsible as the reason behind the residential growth. The close proximity to the UI hasn't hurt, either.

Savoy turned 60 in 2016. From an infrastructure standpoint, sewers and roads will soon be due for upgrades, which is one reason the village increased the sewer tax last year.

But as long as there is continued growth, tax rates will remain low for residents, officials vow.

"If you've got more people in the community, you can spread those costs out and more people are sharing that burden and making sure the infrastructure is good," McCleary said. "One of the best parts of the continued growth is the fact that we will be able to supply those needs and spread that cost out over more people and keep the cost per person at the same or lower."

Mahomet cites its strong school system, access to I-74, forest preserves and bike/running trails among the reasons people have continued to flock there.

"The ability to be somewhere where you can get to Bloomington, Peoria, Decatur and Champaign gives us an advantage geographically," Kelly Pfeifer said. "Folks like the community and they're not just leaving. It's a real testament to the success of the community to achieve that sense of community. We are seeing strong demand for housing that isn't just for families with children and developers are very interested in building that and bringing it here."

There are also a variety of options for prospective residents to live.

"If you want to live in the woods you can, there are those who want to live close to the interstate, or in certain subdivisions," Pfeifer said. "Infrastructure-wise, we're ready for growth. The road improvements have been done in Mahomet, conduit for fiber-optic networking has been done, there's even a fire hydrant a mile out of town already."

The growing population of each community is not the result of some full-court recruiting effort by either municipality.

Leaders in Savoy and Mahomet insist they've spent no time or money urging folks to move to their respective communities.

"It's really just been word of mouth," McCleary said. "We're trying to sell ourselves to the people and businesses and so far the model we've been putting out there is one people are buying and they're coming to our community."

Mahomet hasn't done anything to incentivize residential growth, Brown says, mainly because it's just happened naturally. The school district, the parks, the recreation department and the quality of life available in Mahomet, he says, do the recruiting for them.

"We've been criticized by some people in the community for not doing more," Brown said. "We're not encouraging it, we're not going out of our way on the residential side. We're not slowing things down, either. It's happening and we can't stop it."

"Nor would we want to," Pfeifer added.

Around the area

As Mahomet and Savoy chug toward 10,000, other area towns are closing in on population milestones of their own. How they stack up, according to the latest population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau:



POP. 5,000

Tuscola: 4,443

Paxton: 4,357

St. Joseph: 4,054



POP. 3,000

Arcola: 2,884

Tilton: 2,626

Villa Grove: 2,495



POP. 2,000

Fisher: 1,959

Bement: 1,683

Oakwood: 1,532



POP. 1,000

Newman: 854

Ridge Farm: 853

Ogden: 806



POP. 500

Hammond: 483

Fithian: 471

Camargo: 446

All grown up

How much have Champaign County’s fourth- and fifth-largest communities grown? This much, according to the official U.S. census, conducted every 10 years:

Year Mahomet Savoy 1970 1,296 592 1980 1,986 2,126 1990 3,103 2,674 2000 4,877 4,476 2010 7,258 7,280 2015* 8,056 8,133

* According to annual estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau