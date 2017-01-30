Area history, Jan. 30, 2017

Today is Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1917, at a meeting of the directors of the Urbana Free Library, Paul Busey said that he was authorized to report that Mary Busey, widow of the late Samuel T. Busey, wanted to donate $35,000 to erect a suitable library building in the city. A Civil War veteran, Samuel Busey was five times elected mayor of Urbana and also served a term in Congress. His life ended in 1909 when he drowned in a Minnesota lake.

In 1967, Lew Alcindor scored 45 points Sunday to lead UCLA to a 120-82 win over the Fighting Illini at the Chicago Stadium. The game was a makeup of Friday's scheduled game, postponed because of the blizzard that struck Chicago. The crowd was listed as 10,025, but that was an exaggeration, News-Gazette sports editor Loren Tate reported. The Illini are 4-5 since starters Rich Jones and Ron Dunlap departed the team in December along with Steve Kuberski. All were implicated in the UI "slush fund" scandal.

In 2002, even though state pension plans will eat up more of the budget next year than expected, some lawmakers are quietly suggesting the state divert pension money to other programs.