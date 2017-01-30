Champaign man charged in November robbery of Family Dollar

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Andre Maurice Lawrence, 45, of Champaign, charged Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, with aggravated robbery indicating he had a firearm.

URBANA — Bond has been set at $75,000 for a Champaign man arrested over the weekend in connection with the robbery of a Family Dollar store in November.

Andre Maurice Lawrence, 45, who listed an address in the 100 block of North First Street, was charged Monday with aggravated robbery indicating he had a firearm.

Lawrence is due back in court March 7.

According to a police report, officers were called to the Family Dollar store at 1204 N. Market St. on Nov. 25 to respond to a report of a robbery.

A woman who worked there told police that a man wearing a tan coat, later identified as Lawrence, entered the store, selected two drones and began to walk toward the cash register.

The woman said she thought Lawrence was going to pay for the items. Instead, she said, he raised his shirt at his right hip, displaying what appeared to be a black handgun.

"Sorry I have to do this," Lawrence said as he left the store.

Police reviewed a security video that showed a man in a tan coat robbing the store and said they were able to identify Lawrence as the robber.

When they went to his home, he was not there; residents said he left just before they arrived.

However, the tan coat Lawrence had been wearing was in the home. Inside a pocket were two security sensors that belonged to the stolen merchandise from the store.

When police caught Lawrence on Friday, he allegedly admitted his conduct and said he did it to support a drug addiction.

However, Lawrence said he did not have a gun on him on Nov. 25, claiming the object the employee saw was a flashlight.