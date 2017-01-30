Davis throws support behind Trump move

Image Gallery: Immigration Order Protest » more Photo by: Holly Hart Donna Brown of Monticello stands with other community members against President Trump's order on immigration. Community members picket at Willard Airport Sunday afternoon to protest President Trump's executive order on immigration. Sunday, January 29, 2017.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis said today he supports the Trump administration’s temporary ban on travel from majority-Muslim counties, adding that “to call it a ban on Muslims is dangerous.”

“I don’t know how anyone is surprised that Donald Trump has instituted an order like this when he said throughout his campaign that he was going to further. This is actually a lot less than what he said he wanted during the campaign," said Davis, a Taylorville Republican whose congressional district includes Champaign-Urbana. “But to call this a Muslim ban is completely false and frankly is dangerous because it fuels the terrorist rhetoric.

“I am not against putting a pause in any of these refugee programs — and I’ve said this before — until we are able to properly vet them. If you look at the executive order it calls for ensuring that we have better biometric capabilities to track individuals who come in and who leave our country from these seven countries (Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen).”

But Illinois’ two Democratic senators denounced Trump’s executive order.

“History will judge where America’s leaders stood today. Faced with the humanitarian crisis of our time, the United States cannot turn its back on children fleeing persecution, genocide, and terror,” said Sen. Dick Durbin. “During the Holocaust we failed to fulfill to our duty to humanity. We cannot allow mindless fear to lead us into another regretful chapter in our history."

Added Sen. Tammy Duckworth on Twitter: “This attempt to prevent our neighbors from coming home is a betrayal of who we are as Americans. It endangers Americans who are traveling abroad and American troops who are deployed overseas. This #MuslimBan must end.”

But Davis disputed that the executive order was a Muslim ban and said it “affected less than a couple hundred individuals, and I’m glad that this administration took the time to clarify that this does not apply to green card holders and does not apply to people who already have gone through a pretty extreme vetting process that my office helps people through on a pretty regular basis.”

Asked if immigrants weren’t already being properly vetted, Davis said, “Yes, there have been problems. Yes, the Obama administration said that they could not guarantee that the programs and the protocols in place are going to ensure that the terrorists don’t come into our country and take advantage of these programs.

“I agree with the Obama appointees that there wasn’t proper vetting measures in place for refugee programs.”

Davis defended his office’s record on aiding Muslim constituents.

“To call this a Muslim ban and to attack me on that is just insulting to what we’ve been able to accomplish in the last four years, helping so many Muslim-Americans go through the proper legal channels,” he said. “If rhetoric like that is believed it becomes a recruiting tool for jihadis and is very dangerous. This executive order is a pause from the most dangerous countries in the world where our intelligence shows us that most jihadi activity wanting to hurt Americans comes from.”

Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, said he also stands by the administration’s executive order.

“My record on this issue is clear, and has not changed: I support a vetting process that ensures every refugee, migrant or foreign national is not a security threat prior to his or her admission to the United States. That’s why I supported bipartisan legislation to stop the resettlement of Syrian and Iraqi refugees until our nation’s top security officials can be certain that each individual poses no threat to our homeland,” said Shimkus, whose district includes parts of Champaign County, and all of Vermilion, Douglas, Coles and Edgar counties.

“The reality is our world has grown more dangerous, and our enemies more emboldened in the last eight years,” said Shimkus. “It would be irresponsible to ignore these threats, and to allow our inadequate screening of those entering our country from unstable or hostile regions to continue as is. This temporary halt will give Congress and the new administration time to evaluate and improve the vetting process, and in the meantime gives (Homeland Security Secretary John) Kelly authority to grant exceptions to the ban as needed. One of those exceptions must be to green card holders, who have already undergone extensive screening.”

Specifically about Syria, Shimkus said the United States has “contributed more resources to help Syrian civilians than any other nation, more than $4.5 billion since the start of the crisis. We should continue to provide humanitarian assistance, not only together as a nation, but individually to any of the dozens of non-governmental and faith-based aide organizations doing important work there. Finally, as I’ve said for months, the most immediate way the U.S. can help refugees fleeing Iraq and Syria is to establish and guarantee safe havens within the region where they can receive vital humanitarian assistance.”

And U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, whose district includes parts of Ford County and all of Iroquois County, said that Trump’s “executive order has caused confusion among those asked to enforce it, and recent media reports have muddled facts and fiction.

“I urge the Administration to clarify the specifics on what should and should not be done to best protect our homeland, our people, and our communities.”

Kinzinger, R-Channahon, said that he supports “a comprehensive look at our vetting process, and I believe it’s something every new administration would be expected to do. However, reports of green card holders and those who assisted us in the war on terror being denied or delayed entry is deeply concerning. Such detention is unacceptable and must be remedied immediately.

“We are in a generational fight against radical Islamist terrorism. Winning the war on terror cannot be done by America alone. We must be joined by allies in the Muslim world, and with the support of other freedom-loving nations.”