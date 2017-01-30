Top of the Morning: Jan. 30, 2017

Photo by: Robin Scholz Matt Suppes studies a test tube through 3D glasses at LabEscape at Lincoln Square in Urbana on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. The U of I Physics Department's project, where participants have to solve science puzzles to proceed, locating the missing Dr. Schrödenberg and saving the free world from nuclear disaster.

On Mondays, our award-winning photographers tell their stories. This week: Robin Scholz.



Being part of the baby boomer generation, writer Paul Wood and I thought we would be more of a hindrance than a help to the two UI science students we were paired with to complete the LabEscape, a UI Physics Department project featured in Sunday’s News-Gazette.

Participants have to solve science puzzles to proceed, locating the missing Dr. Schrodenberg and saving the free world from nuclear disaster.

Handed printouts on light properties and refraction to read before entering the room, we both admitted that high school physics usually doesn’t stay in your head for 50 years.

UI Professor Paul Kwiat, who runs the project, assured us that a variety of perspectives were needed to solve the puzzles, and our life experiences and non-science-related view of the situation would be helpful.

Turns out, he was correct. Being innately nosey and with a love of solving puzzles (usually word-related, but I made an exception in this case!), I had a lot of fun prowling through drawers and trying to figure out combinations to locks to open access to other clues. Paul’s knowledge of history helped immensely in solving some of the puzzles, and the two UI science students of course were in their element (no pun intended).

As a group, we solved the puzzle in 62 minutes, just over the allotted hour. Kwiat told us afterward that only about 50 percent of the groups solve the puzzle, so I was left with a feeling of success and a realization that years of reading detective novels and watching old detective movies actually had a practical use.