Two ambulance services set to assist Danville

DANVILLE — Beginning Wednesday, Danville will have two ambulance services responding to emergency calls in the city for the first time in more than 30 years.

The Carle-owned Arrow Ambulance and the Presence Health-owned Pro Ambulance will share responsibilities.

The city has been split into two halves with the dividing line roughly following the north-south railroad tracks of Norfolk and Southern and CSX, according to Danville Public Safety Director Larry Thomason.

Each ambulance service will be assigned to one of the zones, and on the first day of each month the services will switch areas.

For about 37 years, Medix Ambulance served all of Danville. It was locally owned and operated by Steve and Debbie Sparrow of Danville and ran under the sole ambulance license provided by the city.

But in August, Medix became part of Carle-owned Arrow Ambulance through an asset purchase agreement, and since then, Arrow has been operating its service out of the former Medix building at 812 N. Franklin St. in Danville.

That same month, Danville aldermen approved creating a second ambulance license.

Pro Ambulance applied for and received that license and is now ready to begin serving the city out of its new base at 809½ E. Voorhees St.

“This has been a work in progress for some time,” Thomason said. “With two services answering emergency calls in Danville, the citizens of the community, when in need of such service, will find their call answered quickly.”

Erin Mitchell with Presence Health said patients can request a specific ambulance service when they call. They can also request which hospital they want to be taken to, although in more serious emergency calls, such as a heart attack, there are certain protocols requiring the patient be taken to the nearest hospital.