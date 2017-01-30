UI professors among those to denounce Trump's order

Image Gallery: Immigration Order Protest » more Photo by: Holly Hart Donna Brown of Monticello stands with other community members against President Trump's order on immigration. Community members picket at Willard Airport Sunday afternoon to protest President Trump's executive order on immigration. Sunday, January 29, 2017.

Dozens of professors from the University of Illinois — in engineering, math, computer science and other fields — have joined more than 7,000 academics nationwide to denounce President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

The president on Friday proposed a 90-day suspension of visas to all people from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Yemen, Libya and Somalia. Trump also suspended the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program for 120 days and promised to impose a new “extreme vetting” process.

The measures were aimed at keeping Islamic terrorists out of the country, and Trump’s supporters cheered what they saw as a fulfillment of a campaign promise.

But a petition signed by more than 7,100 professors and graduate students (as of Sunday evening) — including UI College of Engineering Dean

Andreas Cangellaris — says the order is discriminatory, unfairly targeting a large group of immigrants and others based on their country of origin, all nations with a majority Muslim population.

“I find it outrageous to discriminate against entire countries based on their religion. This country was founded under principles of freedom of religion, as it is stated in the First Amendment,” said engineering lecturer Juan Jose Jaramillo, one of more than 50 Urbana campus faculty members to sign the petition.

Blocking refugees from war-torn areas like Syria and Somalia is “completely antithetical to American principles and contrary to the ‘open doors’ policy this country has had to refugee populations since the founding of this country,” added UI physics Professor S. Lance Cooper.

The professors argue that the order is also detrimental to U.S. interests. American universities host a significant number of researchers from the countries affected, and the new rules will limit collaborations and could lead to the departure of talented researchers and entrepreneurs from the U.S., the petition said.

Cooper, director of graduate studies for the Department of Physics, said about half of his graduate students are from other countries, typical for physics departments across the country. It couldn’t fulfill its teaching obligations, or maintain its top ranking, without attracting the best students from around the world, he said.

Though the order affects a relatively small percentage of the total immigrant population, Cooper said, it’s likely to scare away other international students because “they can no longer trust the U.S. immigration policy.”

Placing arbitrary bans on immigrants will also hurt high-tech companies and others that rely on international students to come to the U.S. to train and work, Cooper said.

Skilled international students and researchers will “go to more welcoming locations like Europe, Canada and China, making the U.S. less competitive in research and industry,” Cooper said.

UI’s Iran influence

The new order would also disrupt families, limiting the ability of researchers working legally inside the United States to travel outside the country and restricting entry for their family members back home, the petition said.

“What makes this current order especially outrageous is that people with green cards are not admitted,” said Boris Maslov, UI professor of physics and bioengineering, citing cases of legal U.S. residents from those countries who were detained at U.S. airports over the weekend.

The Urbana campus has few students from any of the countries listed, with the exception of Iran. As of fall 2016, there were 133 students from Iran — all but one a graduate student — two from Iraq, three from Libya, one from Yemen, and none from Somalia, Syria or Sudan.

Cooper said several physics graduate students are directly affected by the policy — all “wonderful, smart, and hard-working” students who are now afraid that their visas could be revoked, forcing them to leave the country and disrupting or ending their careers.

“Even if their visas are not revoked, they will certainly not be able to travel outside the country to visit their families” or attend importance conferences, he said. One student has already refrained from traveling home for more than two years, he said.

Professor Ying Diao, the Dow Chemical Company Faculty Scholar in the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, said some of his best graduate students are from Iran.“These students come to U of I to pursue their dreams to become scientists, innovators and entrepreneurs. They have integrated themselves into the department very well, and they greatly enrich the diversity of our student body by bringing in unique perspectives and academic capabilities,” he said.

The executive order sends a message “that they are not welcomed in the United States. They feel that their future is not in their own hands anymore and that they will face great risk visiting their families in Iran,” he said.

USSR comparisons

Maslov said he had advised all of his international graduate students not to leave the country right now if they hope to return, no matter where they’re from.

“You never know what kind of change of direction will come from the top,” he said.

“All of us who have immigrated to this country are terrified at this, regardless of our country of origin or our religious beliefs. If today they are coming after Muslims, who will be next then?” Jaramillo said.

Maslov said he came to the United States on a student visa 25 years ago, in the early 1990s, just after the collapse of the Soviet Union. He is now a naturalized citizen, and has voted in the past three elections.

“What is happening in this country after the election of Trump, and to some extent before, reminds somewhat of the atmosphere in the Soviet Union in the late ’80s,” he said.

He is worried the U.S. could lose its position as the world leader in science, much like Germany during World War II because of its persecution of Jews and other minorities.

“Science is a completely international field. There are really no boundaries between countries. The flow of talent should be as free as possible, because you can never predict where the next Einstein will come from,” Maslov said. “If you put a boundary in one place, the talent will flow to another place.”