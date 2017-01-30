Witness who was shot before testifying sentenced for having gun

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Demetrius Lane, 20, of Urbana, sentenced Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, to 30 months of probation and time served, with credit for the 155 days he has already served in jail, for unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun and possession of a firearm without a valid firearm owner's identification card.

URBANA — An Urbana man who was shot repeatedly the night before he was to testify in a Champaign County murder trial last summer has pleaded guilty to his own weapons offenses.

Demetrius Lane, 20, whose last address was in the 2000 block of Philo Road, pleaded guilty in December to unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun and possession of a firearm without a valid firearm owner's identification card.

Judge Heidi Ladd sentenced him Monday to 30 months of probation and time served, with credit for the 155 days he has already served in jail.

She also ordered Lane to complete any recommended substance-abuse treatment, get a high school diploma or GED and forfeit the sawed-off shotgun to the Urbana Police Department.

The gun was found in his home June 28 on Philo Road during a search by police the day after he had been shot. Police also found a phone with a photo of Lane, taken May 30, holding a handgun.

"The gun was in my bedroom closet," Lane testified Monday. "I got the gun for protection."

The discovery of the sawed-off shotgun and the photo of Lane holding the gun resulted in the criminal charges against the witness-turned-victim.

Lane was shot either five or six times in the chest June 27, the eve of his testimony in the murder trial of his friend, Kyjuan Dorsey, 19, of Urbana, who was accused of the October 2015 shooting death of Jeremy O'Neal.

While police reports said Lane was shot five times, Lane testified Monday that he was shot six times.

Lane's attorney, Ed Piraino, said he will have a pin in his arm for the rest of his life.

Lane recovered and testified in a second trial for Dorsey, who was convicted of Mr. O'Neal's murder and the shooting of another man in the leg. Dorsey is now serving an 80-year prison sentence.

Anthony Fowler, 26, of Urbana is awaiting trial on charges of attempted murder in the shooting of Lane.

Ladd noted that Lane had no prior record.

"He is someone who, other than this, has not been involved in one thing," she said. Ladd also noted that Lane cooperated with police, but she expressed concern for his admission that he had used cannabis.

"It's a dead end to use cannabis and expect to proceed in life," she said.

In setting the sentence of probation, Ladd challenged Lane to make good choices in life.

"You have to decide what kind of life you live for yourself and for the people that you love," Ladd said.

She noted he was lucky to have survived the gunshots.

"If you believe you were spared for a reason, you need to make that reason happen," she said.

When Lane pleaded guilty Dec. 20, Ladd reluctantly agreed to let him go free so that he could spend Christmas with his girlfriend and newborn while waiting to be sentenced.

Piraino argued for his release, insisting that Lane was aware of the danger of being in the community. Assistant State's Attorney Matt Banach had objected to Lane's release.

"The purpose of bond is to insure his appearance. There is no indication he won't comply," Piraino argued.

Ladd relented, commenting: "The court has seen retaliatory violence running amok."