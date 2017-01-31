Bear the dog: Case closed

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette University of Illinois fourth-year veterinary student Amanda Kuhl scratches the snout of Bear the dog outside the UI Veterinary Teaching Hospital's Small Animal Clinic in Urbana as he convalesces there last week. Other Related Content Area update: Investigation near finished into abuse of 'Bear'

SIBLEY — Ford County Sheriff Mark Doran said Tuesday he has officially closed the criminal investigation into the abuse of Bear, the dog found tied to a bridge near Sibley last spring with its mouth taped shut and with a gunshot wound to its jaw.

In a news release, Doran said his office conducted a “thorough” investigation that included several personal interviews, search warrants and the collection of evidence. Doran said evidence collected through the course of the investigation was sent to the Illinois State Police crime lab for “comparison and analysis” to determine who was responsible.

However, Doran said he was notified Tuesday by the crime lab that “there were no identifiable matches” to anyone.

“This case will now be officially closed unless other credible information or witnesses come forth that would lead us to re-open the case,” Doran said.

Calling it a “despicable crime,” Doran acknowledged that the abuse of Bear has been “very frustrating and emotionally charged on a national level.” The case drew national attention and a flurry of telephone calls to the sheriff’s office in Paxton demanding prosecution of those responsible.

Doran, like much of the public, wanted a resolution to the case, and he admitted last fall that it was frustrating that it was taking so long. But a complete investigation was more important than a speedy one, Doran noted at that time.

Although no one has been held responsible, the good news is that Bear, a brown Labrador mix, is now in “great health,” Doran said.

“He is with a very loving family and has adjusted to a life of being spoiled,” Doran said. “For that outcome, I am grateful.”

Sibley resident Mark Gillespie reported finding Bear by a bridge at Ford County roads 1100 North and 00 East — about four miles west of Sibley — on April 20. Gillespie said he was walking his own dog near the bridge when his dog alerted him to Bear’s presence.

Gillespie said he found Bear “barely alive,” dangling from a red leash tied to one of the bridge’s posts. The leash was just long enough for the dog to stand in place but not move. The animal had a “choker” chain collar around its neck, and its muzzle was wrapped with electrical tape, presumably so no one could hear it barking, Gillespie said.

Gillespie immediately recognized the dog as Bear, the dog that belonged to his next-door neighbors in Sibley — Terricia L. Martin and Dean W. Bachtold.

After Bear was taken to the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital’s Small Animal Clinic, the dog was found to have a fractured jaw, which it sustained after being shot; infected eyes; and “chronic skin ulcers” on its back and all four legs.

Bear was later released from the clinic and adopted by a new family.

In late April, Bear’s owners filed petitions for “stalking no-contact orders” in Ford County Circuit Court against Gillespie and his wife, Lisa Gillespie, claiming a pattern of harassment. However, a judge rejected the request.

Martin and Bachtold denied any involvement in the abuse of their dog. Bachtold told police that the dog went missing during the evening of April 19, possibly by getting loose off its chain.