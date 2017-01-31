Champaign felon who had guns gets 10 years

Photo by: Champaign County Jail James L. Howard

URBANA — A Champaign man with a 16-year criminal history has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for possessing a gun.

James L. Howard, 34, who last lived in the 100 block of Garwood Street pleaded guilty in December to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, admitting that on May 19 he had guns in an apartment in the 700 block of Hollycrest Drive where members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force were conducting a drug investigation.

Judge Heidi Ladd imposed the sentence on Howard, who could have received as many as 14 years in prison given his record. He was given credit for 257 days already served in jail.

In exchange for Howard's guilty plea to the weapons offense, Assistant State's Attorney Lindsey Clark agreed to dismiss other charges of possession with intent to deliver cannabis and being an armed habitual criminal.

Court records show he has two prior drug-related convictions and other felony convictions for aggravated fleeing and eluding police and obstructing justice. He also had seven misdemeanor convictions.

Howard's DNA was found on two of four guns found in the Hollycrest apartment. Police also found multiple rounds of five different kinds of ammunition and cannabis in the apartment.