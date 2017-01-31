Man sentenced to 15 years for Urbana robbery

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Cortlyn Hill

URBANA — A 21-year-old Champaign man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in a robbery in Urbana last year.

Cortlyn Hill, who last lived in the 200 block of West Vine Street, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Roger Webber to aggravated robbery.

He admitted that he implied he had a weapon when he robbed a 28-year-old woman of a personal safe containing cash at her apartment in the 2500 block of Prairie Green in east Urbana on March 28.

In exchange for his guilty plea, Assistant State's Attorney Joel Fletcher dismissed other charges of home invasion and unlawful use of weapons in that case and a separate case of aggravated battery alleging that Hill took part in beating up a fellow inmate at the Champaign County Jail on Sept. 7.

Court records show Hill has prior convictions for possession of weapon by a felon, burglary and retail theft. He also had a juvenile adjudicaton for aggravated battery.

Co-defendant Tianna Mendoza, 21, of the 800 block of Kerr Avenue pleaded guilty in September to aggravated robbery and, in November, was sentenced to 30 months of probation, 100 hours of public service, substance abuse treatment and 180 days in jail, which she may not have to serve if she continues to live up to the other rules of probation.

A count of home invasion against Mendoza was dismissed in return for her plea.

Fletcher said police believe that the victim, who knew Mendoza, was selling cannabis to Mendoza and Hill. She was pregnant at the time of the robbery.

A third person, a man, was also involved in the holdup but was never located, Fletcher said.