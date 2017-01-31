UI taps Arizona for top fundraiser

Photo by: Provided Barry Benson

CHAMPAIGN — A senior executive at the University of Arizona Foundation will be the new top fundraiser for the University of Illinois’ Urbana campus, which is preparing a major campaign set to kick off later this year.

Barry Benson, a senior vice president at the Arizona foundation, will be campus vice chancellor for advancement and senior vice president of the University of Illinois foundation, pending approval by trustees. His salary will be $340,000 annually.

He is a former colleague of Jim Moore, president and chief executive officer at the UI Foundation. Moore hired Benson, then a financial planner, as a fundraiser for the business school at the University of Northern Colorado when he was president of that school’s foundation.

Moore said Benson’s experience working with deans and academic leaders and his understanding of university-related organizations make him “a good fit.”

“Jim and I work well together. I consider him a friend and a mentor,” Benson said Monday.

During his eight years at Arizona, Benson directed fundraising for the College of Engineering, started a regional development program and recently managed the biggest fund drive in the school’s history, raising $1.5 billion in six years. He’s also handled marketing and communications for the foundation and oversees plan giving.

Benson said he was drawn to the UI job by the prestige of the institution and the opportunity to have a large role in a major campaign, which he called “an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”

“I’ve been an admirer from afar,” he said.

Benson, 41, was born and raised in Colorado and received a baseball scholarship from the University of Northern Colorado. He earned a degree in finance and went on to get an MBA at Colorado State University.

He pursued a career in financial planning, working for a number of institutions in Denver and northern Colorado.

Moore hired him as he was about to enter law school at Creighton University in Omaha, Neb.

“I fell completely backwards into this career,” he said.

At the UI, Benson succeeds Dan Peterson, who left a year ago to take a new job at the University of Washington. Ed Ewald has served on an interim basis since then.

Chancellor Robert Jones called Benson an accomplished development professional who is familiar with large public research universities and has experience with major campaign.

“He has the skills, passion and energy to lead our advancement team, and we are delighted to welcome him to the Illinois family,” Jones said in a release.

UI officials said recently they hope to kick off the public phase of the new UI campaign next October. Benson said the exact date and campaign goal are “still to be decided.”

“I’m looking forward to getting into Champaign-Urbana and on campus and getting my hands dirty,” he said.