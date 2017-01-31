Vermilion districts holding meeting on proposed consolidation

BISMARCK — On Wednesday voters in the Bismarck-Henning and Rossville-Alvin school districts can learn more about a proposed cooperative high school, which they will vote up or down in April.

An information meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Wilcox Gym at Bismarck-Henning High School, 17268 E 2750 North Road. It is open to the public.

In December, the Bismarck-Henning and Rossville-Alvin boards each approved putting a referendum for a co-op high school on the April 4 ballot.

If voters in each district approve the referendum, the co-op school would begin in the fall of 2017.

Officials have said the merger would allow both districts to increase their financial stability, allow the Rossville-Alvin Elementary School to align its curriculum with the high school and increase opportunities for students such as an FFA club.

It would also give Rossville-Alvin residents representation on the co-op high school board and input on decisions at the high school level, which they haven't had since voting to deactivate their high school in the mid-2000s. Since then, high school students have attended Bismarck-Henning or Hoopeston Area high schools with the majority choosing Bismarck-Henning in recent years.

Under a cooperative high school arrangement, two or more contiguous districts pool their resources to offer combined academic and extracurricular programs at either new or existing facilities. If the two districts formed a co-op, they would continue to use the current Bismarck-Henning High School, and officials have said there would be few, if any changes to the current operation.

Each district would continue to run its own elementary and junior high school in their respective communities, and have their own boards and superintendents.

Voters in both districts would elect a cooperative board with representation from each district to oversee the newly-formed school.

Under the agreement, any Rossville-Alvin student currently attending Hoopeston would be allowed to graduate from there. And under a "sibling clause," anyone completing eighth grade at Rossville-Alvin between 2017 and 2019 would be allowed to attend Hoopeston, if they chose to.