Accused's friend says fatal shooting 'a surprise to me'

URBANA — A man in the back seat of a car when two friends on either side of him fired out the windows on a Champaign city street in June, killing an innocent bystander, said the shootings surprised him.

Oshae Cotton of Macon, Ga., denied that he and his friends were out on the evening of June 12 trolling for "opps," a shortened version of "opposition," meaning adversaries or enemies.

But Cotton said when his friends were done shooting, they knew a woman was on the ground, and they fled the area in the car in which they were riding in northwest Champaign.

"I can notice people on the side, and I seen Shamario make a quick gesture. He pulled a gun out of his pocket and fired out the window," said Cotton, adding that Sharmario Brown said nothing before shooting, apparently in the direction of Monyeil Turner, 17, who was walking west on Francis with a young woman. Neither Turner nor his girlfriend were hit.

Cotton, 19, was the last witness in the first day of testimony in the murder trial of his friend and co-defendant, Brown, 19, charged with the first-degree murder of Ericka Cox-Bailey.

Six men and six women were chosen Monday to hear the evidence in Judge Tom Difanis' courtroom. Brown is the first of three to go to trial for Miss Cox-Bailey's murder. Also charged with her murder is Takario Greene, 19, of East Macon, Ga.

Cotton acknowledged that he hoped to get less than the 25-year prison sentence offer he turned down from the state for testifying against Brown. His attorney, Ed Piraino of Champaign, sat in the front row as Cotton testified for an hour Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier, other civilian witnesses testified about seeing Miss Cox-Bailey on the ground and trying to help while the first police officers to arrive said she was unresponsive after a shot to the head.

Miss Cox-Bailey, 30, and a girlfriend were walking west along Francis Drive, when, at the southwest corner of the intersection with McKinley Avenue, Miss Cox-Bailey was felled by a single bullet that struck behind her left ear.

Police theorize the shot was meant for Turner, who was walking the same direction but behind Miss Cox-Bailey.

Cotton was the 14th witness called Tuesday by First Assistant State's Attorney Steve Ziegler and co-counsel Tim Sullivan. Greene is expected to testify against Brown today, along with more police officers and state crime lab employees.

Cotton said he used to live in Champaign and had moved to Georgia in 2015. He met Greene in March 2016 when they worked together at a fast-food restaurant in that state. He had known Brown for about 10 years, having attended elementary and middle school locally together off and on.

Cotton said he had known the car driver, Caprice "Chevy" Pearson, about two years and had met the other front-seat passenger, identified only as Clark, just that day. Neither of them were criminally charged.

Cotton said he had returned to Champaign about five days earlier to celebrate a child's birthday, and Greene came along with him. On June 12, he called Pearson to give them a ride. Pearson showed up with Clark and Brown already in his car.

They drove to a motel on Bloomington Road to get Clark a room but were unable because Clark wasn't 21. They were driving east on Francis Drive from McKinley when Cotton said Brown fired out the driver's side from the back seat at Turner, who was walking west on Francis toward McKinley. Greene hung out the back passenger window and fired.

Lindsay Meadows, 19, testified she was outside her home on North Willis when she heard shots come from near Arrowhead Lanes, then saw the white car with a person "partially out the passenger side."

"I am not holding a gun. This was a surprise to me," said Cotton.

Miss Cox-Bailey and her friend were walking ahead of Turner and his girlfriend.

Cotton said there were probably four or five shots total. The ones from Brown's gun were "very loud" while those fired by Greene, whom Cotton said had a .22-caliber revolver, were not as loud.

Other witnesses reported hearing two sets of shots: two or three, followed by a pause, then another three in quick succession. A Champaign police crime scene technician said she recovered four .45-caliber casings in the 900 block of Francis Drive.

Cotton said he knew Greene was carrying a gun but didn't know about Brown. Cotton said he did not have a gun. Nothing was said before Brown started firing, Cotton maintained.

"I tried to tell him, 'Don't,' but I couldn't get the word out before he was shooting," said Cotton.

And after the shooting, Cotton said Brown told Pearson where to drive. "He said, 'Everybody be quiet. Stay solid,'" Cotton said.

They ended up at a mobile home north of Urbana, and the next day, he, Brown, Greene and another man drove to Florence, Ky. They stayed there about two days, hanging out in nearby Cincinnati.

Cotton said he, Greene and Brown then took a bus to Atlanta, and he parted company with Greene and Brown in that city.

It was about a month later, on July 14, when he was arrested by Champaign police detectives, who interviewed him in Macon, Ga.

During that interview, Cotton said he went from initially denying being in the car to admitting he was present when Brown and Greene fired.

Under questioning by Assistant Public Defender Ben Dyer, Cotton also denied that profanity-laced rap videos he made under the name "Tom Phord" entitled "Killing Oppositions" and "Where They At" had any bearing on the June 12 shooting or were intended to be threatening.

The videos were produced by a professional and posted on YouTube, he said, and were the product of rap and poetry he has been writing and performing for years.

Turner, he said, "is not one of my opps."

"I never had problems with him. He is no threat to me. I just don't randomly shoot nobody," Cotton testified.

Ziegler and Sullivan listed 41 potential witnesses while Dyer and fellow Assistant Public Defender Jamie Propps told the judge they may call as many as 24.