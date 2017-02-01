Area history, Feb. 1, 2017

Today is Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Here are local news stories from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1917, Charles Shepherd of Urbana was found almost frozen to death, lying south of the Urbana Grain Co. elevator, south of the Wabash station in the county seat. Samuel Roughton, employed at the Hunter Rourke mill, had gone to the coal bins south of the elevator and heard Shepherd's moans. He had evidently fallen down while drunk. He was taken to the county hospital.

In 1967, the Champaign Fire Department showed off its new snorkel truck, even allowing Urbana Fire Chief Earl Paris to take a test run with Champaign Chief Willard Ashby. When fully extended, the snorkel reached 85 feet high.

In 2002, state Rep. Tom Berns, R-Urbana, wanted to boost the size of the award for the state's need-based scholarship program to help students afford the new tuition increase at the University of Illinois. His bill proposed a 4 percent increase in the maximum Monetary Awards Program grant to $5,166.