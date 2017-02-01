Champaign man charged in December armed robbery

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Larome R. Anderson, 20, of Champaign, charged Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, with felony armed robbery and aggravated battery in a December incident.

URBANA — A Champaign man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that took place in December.

Larome R. Anderson, 20, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Kiler Drive, was charged on Tuesday with felony armed robbery and aggravated battery.

He is being held at the Champaign County Jail on $30,000 bond. He is due back in court on Feb. 17.

According to a police report, a 19-year-old Champaign man who was Anderson's former roommate went to Anderson's home at his invitation Dec. 8.

Anderson and two other people were in the apartment.

An altercation followed in which the victim was struck by a crowbar, hammer and fists. During the exchange, the victim's wallet was stolen from him.

The victim managed to get away and called police. When officers arrived, they saw the victim's eye was swollen and blood was all over his face and clothing. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The victim identified Anderson as one of his attackers.

On Tuesday, police detectives found Anderson and interviewed him. Anderson admitted that he and another man punched Thompson during the altercation, with a third individual also participating.