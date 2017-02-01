Crash results in DUI arrest, I-74 backup

CHAMPAIGN — A Kentucky motorist whose car crashed after sideswiping a wall on Interstate 74 on Wednesday afternoon — causing a major backup — has been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to a state police report, Daniel Abney, 57, of Mount Vernon, Ky., was driving west on I-74 at 3:44 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle at milepost 181, near Prospect Avenue. Abney’s vehicle side-swiped a concrete median wall and crashed.

Police said the vehicle’s air bags were deployed.

Abney was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment for what police called a minor injury.

Police arrested Abney for driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.