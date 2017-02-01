The Health Reporter Is In: Feb. 2, 2017

Photo by: Provided Baby box

Q: What do you know about these boxes that are being used for babies to sleep in, and how safe are they?

A: As you may have read, baby sleep boxes have been a Finnish tradition since the 1930s and they’ve been linked to a dramatic reduction in the nation’s infant mortality rate. Finland gives expectant moms who see a health professional for prenatal care a box with its own mattress to serve as baby’s first bed, and the box also comes with necessities for infant care.

In the U.S., the baby sleep box has been getting some attention over the last couple of years as a safe and portable sleep space option for infants, and it’s been promoted to help prevent the risky practice of parents bringing babies into their own beds with them to sleep.

Last month, New Jersey became the first state to follow Finland’s practice (with the help of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention grant) by pairing up with the Baby Box Co. to provide new expectant parents who complete online parenting education with a free baby box and newborn care essentials.

Bed-sharing leaves fragile infants at risk of death from such things as soft bedding that should never be in an infant sleep space and sleeping parents rolling over.

The box accomplishes some of the goals advised by the American Academy of Pediatrics for safe infant sleep. It gives an infant a separate sleep space that can be placed in the same room with the parents, near the parents’ bed. Used correctly, it can also help accomplish other safety recommendations from the AAP, including placing infants to sleep on their backs, on a firm surface such as a mattress covered only by a fitted sheet, with no other bedding or soft objects in the sleep space.

Having a box can prevent babies from being in bed with adults, “and it’s a reminder that babies are not safe in arrangements that don’t allow baby to sleep alone in an environment without extra things,” said veteran Carle pediatrician Dr. Kathleen Buetow.

It could serve a short-term purpose for the first three months of a baby’s life only, Buetow said, but her own preference for safe infant sleep would be a crib, bassinet or a Pack ‘n Play.

“My concern about the box is it’s small. Once baby begins to roll over, it won’t be safe,” she said.

Infants can begin rolling earlier than parents think, and once that happens, they could roll the box over, Buetow said.

Her other reservation about use of sleep boxes is the combination of babies’ messy diapers and cardboard surroundings, Buetow said.

“Sometimes they have blow-outs. It gets everywhere,” she said.

The boxes are an opportunity to make people aware of safe infant sleep, Buetow said, but “I think a more hygienic option would be better.”

The Baby Box Co., based in California, said it attaches safety labels to its box lids urging common sense precautions, such as keeping the box away from open flame (though, the company said, it has a safe, slow burn rate) and never getting it excessively wet, never using the lid while the baby is inside, never carrying the baby around inside the box, and always placing it on the floor or a sturdy wide surface such as a coffee table.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has concluded there’s still insufficient data on the role cardboard boxes play in reducing infant mortality.

“Finland does experience a low infant mortality rate, but they have never collected data on the possible role of cardboard boxes,” the doctors’ organization said. “There are many factors that may contribute to the country’s low infant mortality rate: Women receive excellent prenatal care, there is very little smoking in the country and almost all babies sleep on their backs.”

Studies are being conducted in New Zealand and Australia regarding the use of boxes, not necessarily cardboard boxes, but flax or woven boxes, the organization said.

See the American Academy of Pediatric’s full guidance for safe infant sleep: http://bit.ly/2fmfNW6

