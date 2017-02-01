High School Confidential: Week 18

Image Gallery: News-Gazette high school correspondents » more Photo by: Holly Hart Many of our high school correspondents gathered at The News-Gazette in late August. Others came in later for studio portraits.

On Wednesdays throughout the school year, area students will fill us in on what's happening at their high schools:

ALAH

While most of the 2017 graduating class will be enrolling in college in the fall, senior Allison Powell will be boarding a plane for her Rotary exchange year in Thailand. "At first, I was initially upset because I didn't get to go to Iceland, which was my first choice, but within a split second, I was overjoyed and excited to go to Thailand," she said. "I immediately looked up all things Thailand."

— Mary Huffman

Arcola

The anatomy and physiology class participated in a reflex lab on Friday. Tasks included the knee-jerk reflex, commonly checked by physicians. The class is taught by Amanda Kessler. Right: Students Morgan Hobgood and Faith Spelman test different reflexes.

— Claire Miller

Armstrong

Last Thursday, ag students took a field trip to Gordyville for the annual Midwest Ag Expo, which featured more than 150 booths. Ag adviser Robin Harlan said, "It's important for students to learn about local vendors, what products are available in the area and who has what." Pictured: Senior Trevor Elliot taking a break after a long day.

— Holley Hambleton

Bement

The Intro to Family and Consumer Sciences class wrapped up its Sugar Baby Project. Students took home a bag of sugar that was made to look like a baby in an effort to show just how hard teen parenting is. They carried the sugar babies to class for a week. Students also kept a diary to document the week.

— Zac Wright

Bismarck-Henning

It was Fiesta Friday at last week's boys' basketball game against Westville. The student section and fans wore sombreros, and Principal Brent Rademacher provided the students with a free pregame taco. Pictured: senior basketball players, left to right, Connor Watson, Austin Farnsworth, Colton Story and Blake Reifsteck.

— Jeanna Russell

Centennial

The Interact Club hosted a custodian appreciation dinner on Jan. 26. In an effort to give back and show our gratitude, about 25 students served about 10 workers, sang karaoke with them and shared dinner.

— Aryssa Harris

Cerro Gordo

Emma Tuttle and Noah Henricks were among the scholar athletes from the Little Okaw Valley Conference who were honored at halftime of the conference basketball tournament title game on Saturday.

— Emma Tuttle

Chrisman

In preparation for Family, Career and Community Leaders of America Week, a "change war" — where freshman through seniors battle to raise the most money to go toward the Make-A-Wish Foundation — will take place. Also, for Valentine's Day, FCCLA members will sell cans of soda to raise funds.

— Briar Napier

Danville

The school's 21st annual Midwest Classic Show Choir competition is Friday and Saturday in the Dick Van Dyke Auditorium.

— Roy Staple

Georgetown-Ridge Farm

Spanish III students visited Pinecrest Elementary School to teach the children Spanish words. "We taught the children numbers, colors, animals and basic phrases" student Willow Ray said. Pictured: Back row, LeAra Schultz, Cassandra Goodwin, Connor Cavanaugh, Clayton Christian, Willow Ray. Front row, Dylann Hall, Alex Mills, Sierra Dudley

— Mary Key

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

The annual Guy-Girl Dance routine — a crowd favorite — took place at halftime of the Jan. 23 boys' basketball game. Each year, each member of the dance team selects a boy to be their partner for the choreographed routine. It is always comical to see the talented and not so talented have fun and dance.

— Jessalyn Davis

Heritage

At last Thursday's first official Scholastic Bowl meet of the season, junior varsity and varsity beat Tri-County. Varsity starters were Abigail Stites, Ashley Bosch, Lucas Charles, AJ Roberts and captain Sofie Schwink. JV starters were Jada Davis, Logan McKee, Jessie Latham, Fiona Ely and captain Sage Lundquist. Pictured: varsity sponsor Lynnette Kohlbecker photobombing the team.

— Sofie Schwink

Judah Christian

The gymnasium was packed for Friday's Senior Night celebration of the boys' and girls' basketball teams and cheerleaders. Each senior's college decision, favorite sports memory and advice for future athletes was announced. The junior cheerleaders created posters for each senior and decorated the gym with balloons and streamers. The seniors' families then celebrated with cake provided by the basketball moms.

— Allison Conway

Mahomet-Seymour

Seniors Maddie Fugate and Katarina Blakeslee, junior Breanna Bone and freshman Hannah Kroll took part in public speaking and job interview events at Monticello. Fugate competed in extemporaneous and placed first, and Bone was second in job interview. Both advanced to districts. Fugate said, "I have competed in extemporaneous for four years. In extemporaneous, you draw three topics that deal with ag and have 30 minutes to write a 4 to 6 minute speech."

— Maddy Gates

Monticello

The Interact Club made blankets to donate to a local baby pantry. Students created them during homeroom last week. Also, Rotary is starting concessions for money to go toward international projects such as building a well in Africa.

— Jarron Roy

Oakwood

Friday's assembly was held to recognize achievements of every winter sport. Also honored were juniors and seniors who took the PARCC test last year and met or exceeded the average score for that subject.

— Brooke Mercer

Paxton-Buckley-Loda

Sophomore Nathan Waterson attended the Illinois All-State Chorus event in Peoria last week. He was originally assigned to the All-State Choir, but at the last minute, was moved to the Honors Choir, which is rare for a sophomore. The group was directed by Allen Hightower from the University of Texas and performed at the Peoria Civic Center. Waterson said, "It was fun to rehearse and perform with so many other kids who loved music. We came together to create a beautiful sound that I didn't know a kid like me had the power to create."

— Elisabeth Miller

Schlarman

Students and chaperones who attended last weekend's March for Life in Washington, D.C., included Camron Anderson, Ryusho Watanabe, Nick Labayog, Bryce Vorick, Alvis Cai, Kane Grant, Thomas Quick, Christopher Rongey, Jackson Winn, Connor Goodwin, Colleen Cessna, Noemi Torres, Savannah Rangel, Olivia Stout, Elizabeth Stimac, Jasmine Labayog, Antionia Erb, Vera Shurygina, Maddy Sermersheim, Aleksas Dietzen, Janie Gross, Linda Friedl, Erin Bateman, Kristen Cahill, Emily Christian, Faith Wright, Christina Dietzen, Cynthia Rongey, Dorothy Labayog and Anne Sacheli. The group participated in the March for Life, toured the National Holocaust Museum and the Smithsonian, and visited landmarks like the Lincoln Memorial and the White House.

— Mathias Miles

Shiloh

Winterfest week is in full swing with junior high and high school classes competing against each other and decorating hallways. The theme is Hollywood.

— Shayne Smith

St. Joseph-Ogden

Spanish teacher Zak Sutton, nominated by the Advanced Spanish IV Class, was honored as Mix 94.5's teacher of the month. "Seor makes learning the Spanish language fun and makes every student feel like an integral part of his classes," senior Andrea Coursey said. "My favorite part about being in his class is that we do a lot of fun activities in his class that we don't get to do in other classes."

— Zea Maroon

St. Thomas More

At Friday's Junior High Night, middle-schoolers from the area participated in Saber Pack, took halfcourt shots for prizes and learned cheers to get a taste of high school.

— Emily Roth

Tuscola

Students Sydney Hoel and Ashley Mattingly joined choir director Jeannie Craddock in Peoria for last week's Illinois Music Education Association All-State Festival (ILMEA), which drew about 5,000 students. Hoel was chosen to be in the Honors Vocal Jazz Ensemble, directed by Ly Wilder. Ashley Mattingly was chosen for the Vocal Jazz Ensemble, directed by Kim Stamps.

— Ashley Mattingly

Unity

The school's Future Farmers of America members last week competed in public speaking and job interview career development events. Lindsey Decker (middle left) placed third in prepared public speaking, and Leah Gateley (middle right) got third in job interview.

— Leah Gateley

Urbana

At ILMEA, three Tigers made all-state: sophomore trumpet player Payton Borich, senior clarinet player Yasir Badillo-Acosta and junior choir member Megan Fazio.

— Shelbert Nance

Villa Grove

Senior Duncan Price has been recognized for his future contributions to the field of science and technology by being invited to a scholarship event in Boston in June. Also, the dance team finished fifth at the IHSA finals, compiling the highest score in their genre of hip-hop.

— Karlee Reardon

Westville

Physical education teacher Andrew Arteaga bought pizza for the entire student body for its support at the county tournament. Also, the post prom committee raised $705 at Saturday's pancake breakfast at the Westville American Legion.

— Joshua Crowl