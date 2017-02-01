LIVE! Lovie signs his first class

6:23 a.m.

The winner of the first Illinois recruit to send in his letter of intent is ...

Mike Epstein.

Fitting, perhaps, too, that the first commit in the 2017 class is the first one to sign.

Epstein hails from a football powerhouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., St. Thomas Aquinas, and committed to Illinois back in August 2015 when Tim Beckman still coached the program.

Almost 18 months later, the running back is the first prospect to send in his letter of intent to Lovie Smith.

Epstein is the latest St. Thomas Aquinas product to sign with Illinois, joining recent signees like wide receiver Dominic Thieman, linebacker James Crawford, punter Justin DuVernois and running back Dami Ayoola.

He'll add depth to the running back spot, which should also include Cincinnati Sycamore's Ra'Von Bonner in the 2017 class.

Epstein accounted for 1,477 total yards of offense his senior season at St. Thomas Aquinas, collecting the Sun Sentinel's Broward County Player of the Year honor while helping lead the Raiders to a third consecutive Class 8A state title.

Illinois already has four signees enrolled on campus.

Linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips from Garden City (Kan.) Community College, wide receiver Carmoni Green from Miami Central, defensive end Owen Carney and offensive lineman HoJo Watkins from Cincinnati Colerain all signed back in December and will all take part in spring practices, which are slated to get going on Feb. 14.

Phillips is the lone junior college transfer among the early enrollees, and he is in line to start at Illinois next season, possibly moving into the middle linebacker spot Hardy Nickerson manned last season.

6 a.m.

Good morning college football fans. And happy National Signing Day.

Matt Daniels here throughout the morning before handing off the reins to veteran college football writer Bob Asmussen later on as we'll provide coverage throughout the day as Lovie Smith signs his first recruiting class in charge of the Illini.

Yes, the day has finally arrived after Illinois hired the former Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach on March 7, where Smith's recruiting talents can be fully assessed.

Gone from the college ranks for two decades until Illinois brought him on board, the 2016 season wasn't considered a great measuring stick for how Smith's tenure in Illinois would be remembered.

Rather, how he fares on the recruiting trail and in acquiring some much-needed talent to Champaign-Urbana was a topic of discussion almost from the get-go.

Smith and his staff, some of whom had recruited last season for different programs, like offensive coordinator Garrick McGee at Louisville and linebackers coach Tim McGarigle at Western Michigan, among others, have done a respectable job in adding 23 commits thus far.

We'll see if Smith and Illinois can add any more in the next few hours, although Illinois isn't expected to publicly announce one of the more highly-anticipated recruits.

As first reported by Scout.com on Tuesday night, you likely won't hear Smith, McGee or any other Illinois assistant coach publicly discussing quarterback Dwayne Lawson today.

The Garden City (Kan.) Community College product and dual-threat quarterback is still working on finishing up his associate's degree, which is a must before he can transfer to Illinois.

Lawson spent the 2015 season at Virginia Tech before leaving the program shortly before the 2016 season and winding up at Garden City.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pound Lawson was thrust into the role of a possible starter for Illinois, which won't have Wes Lunt next season after the pocket passer exhausted his eligibility after the 2016 season, with the return of Chayce Crouch up in the air.

Crouch replaced Lunt early in Big Ten play last season after Lunt suffered a back injury against Purdue on Oct. 8, only to then suffer a shoulder injury the following Saturday at Rutgers in his first career start.

Crouch, who arrived at Illinois with the Class of 2014 by the way, played the rest of the game against the Scarlet Knights on Oct. 15, but then was out the rest of the season. Don't expect to see Crouch participate at all in spring drills, which are slated to begin Feb. 14, and the severity of his injury might limit him once training camp rolls around in August.

We'll be back with more updates once recruits officially become Illini when letters of intent are faxed in throughout the morning.