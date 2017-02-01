Lovie signs his first class

Got an Illini football question? Ask Sports Editor Matt Daniels during his chat at 2 p.m. Thursday here.

2:20 p.m.

More from Lovie Smith ...

-- "We want to build our program with high school athletes. We'll use junior college athletes, transfers, as a supplement. No more than that."

-- "I think I can speak for the staff, we'll take some time off in the summer. Spring ball is starting when? The 14th?"

-- "By last night, most of it was done. There were probably two athletes we weren't sure of. What I did was I went and supported our basketball team for the first half."

2:15 p.m.

Adding early in-state commits, Smith said, helped. Not only in getting more players from Illinois, but also in their own recruiting at the end of the cycle.

"So many of our early commitments, at the end, now with social media and group chats, they were talking throughout and selling our university as well as the coaches," Smith said.

2:10 p.m.

The Illinois coaching staff boasts NFL experience beyond Smith's time in the league. The Illini used that on the recruiting trail.

"I definitely think it worked in our favor," Smith said. "Most players would like to go and finish up at the highest level. With our experience, we do have the facts, reality. We do have more NFL experience on our staff. Did we use that? Of course we did. This is who we are."

2 p.m.

Lovie Smith is now at the podium at Memorial Stadium to discuss his recruiting class.

"Great job by our recruiting staff and our coaching staff," he said. "I couldn't be more proud of our staff as we move forward with them.

"We have to be able to keep our best athletes in state. By signing around 10 players in our state puts in the position to do some of the things that I've said, that we've said. We also mentioned the St. Louis area and how we need to be a factor there. Getting three players from there is big."

Smith also mentioned a big haul from Florida as important to establish that as another recruiting base. His staff did all the above after getting a late start on the 2017 class.

"When you're (a late hire), you're a little bit behind," Smith said. "That was reality. How we were going to attack it was start from day one trying to catch up, and we caught up. We identified the areas and let the coaches know what they were responsible for. We have an outstanding university to recruit players to."

1:25 p.m.

Illinois has officially signed 24 players to Lovie Smith's first recruiting class. The last letter of intent arrived at Memorial Stadium when Largo (Fla.) defensive lineman Bobby Roundtree, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound prospect, picked the Illini ahead of fellow Big Ten school Indiana.

The one name that's missing, however, is quarterback Dwayne Lawson. The Garden City (Kan.) Community College quarterback, who committed to Illinois last month after he initially started his college career at Virginia Tech, did not sign today. He has to finish up his associate's degree at Garden City before he is eligible to transfer, although he may still sign with Illinois and be with the Illini for the 2017 season.

Illinois addressed some depth needs along the defensive line and in the secondary, while adding some more depth to skill positions at running back and wide receiver, but the biggest question mark, still, is who will start at quarterback for Illinois once the 2017 season opens against Ball State on Sept. 2.

Smith is slated to have a press conference at Memorial Stadium in a half hour, so stick around for more coverage from that.

11:50 a.m.

A 3-9 finish in 2009 and talk about Ron Zook's job security did major damage to the staff's ability to recruit. Rivals.com ranked the class No. 76 nationally.

Several of the players were major contributors, including safetes Earnest Thomas and Trulon Henry, fullback Jay Prosch, linebacker Jonathan Brown, offensive linemen Alex Hill, Michael Heitz and Simon Cvijanovic, receiver Ryan Lankford and defensive end Houston Bates.

Whatever happened to defensive end Brandon Denmark?

11:35 a.m.

The slip for Ron Zook's recruiting classes started in 2009. It fell from No. 23 to No. 37 according to Rivals.com.

There were talented players in the class, but other guys who didn't pan out. Among the best include quarterback Nathan Scheelhaase, defensive back Terry Hawthorne, defensive linemen Michael Buchan and Akeem Spence, offensive lineman Hugh Thornton and receiver/defensive back Steve Hull.

Whatever happened to running back Greg Fuller?

11:20 a.m.

Ron Zook's fourth class in 2008 was almost as highly thought of as the 2007 version.

Rivals.com ranked the group No. 23 nationally.

Future stars included defensive end Whitney Mercilus, defensive tackle Corey Liuget, running back Mikel Leshoure, safety Tavon Wilson, receiver A.J. Jenkins and offensive lineman Jeff Allen. Allen is great proof that the scouting services don't know everything. The longtime NFL standout was a two-star recruit.

Whatever happened to defensive lineman Reggie Ellis?

11:08 a.m.

Bennett Williams, a cornerback from California, just signed with Illinois. He picked the Illini over Yale. A very smart kid, who wanted to play at a high academic school in the Power 5.

10:40 a.m.

Ron Zook's third class drew all sorts of attention, including accusations from other schools that Illinois was bending the rules.

Actually, Zook used his connections in D.C. and Florida to put together the nation's No. 21 class. It is the most highly touted group in at least the past 15 years.

The linchpin to the class was receiver Arrelious Benn, who went on national TV and announced he was signing with Illinois. He had offers from every top school in the country and made an immediate impact on the Rose Bowl team.Equally as big was linebacker Martez Wilson's decision to pick Illinois.

Other top players included offensive lineman Jack Cornell, linebacker Ian Thomas, defensive lineman Josh Brent and defensive back Nate Bussey.

Whatever happened to defensive end Steve Matas?

10:20 a.m.

Ron Zook's second class in 2006 moved up 20 spots in the recruiting rankings to No. 33. Several players signed that were critical to the team reaching the Rose Bowl in 2008, including quarterback Juice Williams, defensive back Vontae Davis, tight ends Jeff Cumberland and

Michael Hoomanawanui, offensive lineman Jon Asamoah and linebacker Antonio Steele.Whatever happened to offensive lineman Brandon Jordan?

10:05 a.m.

While Illinois waits on its final handful of recruits, I will take a trip down memory lane.

To start, a look at Ron Zook's first recruiting class in 2005. He wasn't hired until Dec. 7, giving him less than two months to put a class together. According to Rivals.com, Zook's first class ranked No. 53 nationally.

Ron Turner had gotten it started with commitments from Rashard Mendenhall and Brit Miller, who were standouts at Illinois. Other top players in the class included Doug Pilcher, Kyle Hudson, Eric Block and Will Davis.

One of the most highly-rated players in the class was receiver Derrick McPhearson, a four-star player who got into legal trouble.

Whatever happened to Guesly Dervil, a top-rated athlete from Florida.

9:40 a.m.

There is a lull in the activity at the Illinois football office. That gives me a chance to let you know about stories we have coming.

We will have a story from Lovie's pres conference that Matt Daniels is writing. I will have capsules on the players, including short Q&A with many of them. Though he won't technically be a part of this class now, we will have a Q&A with Lawson. His coach at Garden City CC expects him to finish his schooling in Kansas and join the Illini in the summer.

On Sunday, I am writing a signing day story on the reaction of fans to Lovie Smith's first class.

I have been talking to the recruits and their coaches the past month. From a personality standpoint, it is a very good group of guys. And there are some talkers, which reporters always appreciate.

Check out the story we had on SLUH defensive back Tony Adams, who is recovering from a torn ACL. He expects to return to football activity in April and will be ready for the season. He was hurt early in the 2016 season and had surgery in October. He is still trying to decide if he can particioate in track this season. He is a burner who loves to hit. Coaches like those kind of guys,.

9:10 a.m.

Bob Asmussen taking over for Matt Daniels. I have covered a lot of Illinois signing days over the years.

The last two, I was actually in the belly of the beast. Tim Beckman and Bill Cubit allowed me to hang out with the coaches on signing day in 2015 and 2016. It was very interesting, especially when there was a surprise, positive or negative. In 2015, Beckman's last class, the Illini got a last-day commit from Ke'Shawn Vaughn. The coaches were thrilled and he came in the first year and played well. Now, he is off to Vanderbilt. Shows you how fast it can all change.

While the recruiting rankings are a great for the fans, they don't mean a lot in the grand scheme of things. College football is full of two-star recruits who turned into stars and five-star recruits who never made it.

Illinois is waiting on its final few signees.

8:40 a.m.

Lovie Smith's first recruiting class is now up to 22 players, including one of the most prolific wide receivers out of Illinois from last fall and a late flip for a prospect along the defensive line.

In the last half hour, Illinois has received letters of intent from Chicago St. Rita linebacker Marc Mondesir, St. Louis University High wide receiver/defensive back Tony Adams, Chicago Brother Rice wide receiver Ricky Smalling, Rockford Auburn offensive lineman Vederian Lowe and Hueytown (Ala.) defensive end Jamal Woods.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pounds Woods is a signing day flip from Memphis, where he committed two weeks ago. He'll give added depth to the defensive line, arguably the top position group of need for Illinois in this class given the departures of Dawuane Smoot, Carroll Phillips, Chunky Clements and Rob Bain from this past season's team.

Adams (6-0, 185) pledged to Illinois in August, while Mondesir (Lowe (6-5, 330) committed to Illinois in June.

Smalling's commitment dates back even further when he gave his word to Illinois in late April, the same day Kendall Smith from Bolingbrook committed to Smith's program as well.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Smalling could have the chance to start the season opener agains Ball State in seven months.

The News-Gazette First Team All-State selection signed his letter of intent in a ceremony this morning at Brother Rice after he caught 80 passes for 1,336 yards and 10 TDs his senior year.

8:05 a.m.

Illinois defensive line coach Mike Phair likes to describe his unit as the "rushmen."

Apparently, not only do they like to get after the quarterback, but they all like to send in letters of intents around the same time.

Minutes after Deon Pate from Jacksonville (Fla.) was the first defensive lineman to do so today, two in-state products followed suit.

Olalere Oladipo, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound prospect out of Huntley, and Kendrick Green, a 6-3, 270-pound signee out of Peoria, sent their letters of intent in one after another.

Oladipo became the 12th Illini to sign today and Green was the 13th, bringing Lovie Smith's first class up to 17 players.

Green committed to Illinois a few days before Christmas, spurning fellow Big Ten schools like Iowa and Minnesota, while Oladipo pledged to the Illini in late August, choosing Smith's program ahead of the likes of Penn State and Michigan State, among others.

Green helped Peoria win a Class 5A state title at Memorial Stadium two days after Thanksgiving and Huntley advanced to the Class 8A state quarterfinals before losing to eventual state runner-up Loyola Academy.

7:55 a.m.

Deon Pate, a defensive end out of Florida, became the 11th player to sign with Illinois today, increasing the 2017 class to 15 players.

The former Appalachian State commit, a 6-foot-3, 245-pound product from Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Fla., is the first defensive lineman to sign with Illinois today.

Pate joins fellow Florida product Owen Carney, another defensive end from Miami Central, as the only two so far. Illinois is expected to receive letters of intents from fellow defensive linemen Olalere Oladipo from Huntley and Kendrick Green from Peoria.

7:50 a.m.

The Illini's Class of 2017 is now up to 14 signed players.

Tight end Louis Dorsey, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound product out of Jacksonville (Fla.) Ribault, became the 10th prospect to send in his letter of intent this morning to Memorial Stadium.

Dorsey was among the flurry of commits Lovie Smith's staff secured late in the recruiting cycle as he picked Illinois less than two weeks ago.

Illinois is expected to sign around 22 players today, so the first class for Smith is more than halfway complete. It's a class that won't rival what Ohio State or Michigan is putting together, but it's a solid start for Smith in his tenure at Illinois.

He's added depth at some key skill spots on offense, like running back and wide receiver, but still needs to address the depth at quarterback, where Jeff George Jr. is the only healthy scholarship quarterback who will go through spring practice.

Not having Dwayne Lawson sign today (see below for more) isn't what Illinois fans, yearning for a dual-threat quarterback to operate Garrick McGee's offense, want to hear given the offensive struggles of a year ago.

7:40 a.m.

Illinois had signed nearly half of its 2017 class before the first quarterback sent his letter of intent in.

Cameron Thomas, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound dual-threat quarterback out of Marian Catholic in Chicago Heights, has signed with Illinois.

He committed to Lovie Smith's program in late May and is a bit raw still, so don't expect to see him win the starting job right from the first day he sets foot on campus, which won't be until this summer.

Marian Catholic struggled throughout much of Thomas' career, compiling only a 2-16 record in his junior and senior seasons, but we'll see what Thomas can do in front of a much improved offensive line throughout his college career.

A few minutes after Thomas sent in his letter of intent, East St. Louis safety James Knight, who committed to the Illini in January, did the same. The 5-foot-11, 210-pound Knight is the second East St. Louis defensive back to sign with Illinois in the past calendar year after Stanley Green did so last February.

Knight helped East St. Louis win a Class 7A state title in late November on the same turf at Memorial Stadium where he'll play his college career.

7:26 a.m.

In the span of six minutes, the number of recruits who have submitted their letters of intent has increased from four to seven.

After Prospect offensive lineman Alex Palczewki sent his in at 7:11 a.m., fellow in-state product Kendall Smith from Bolingbrook followed suit.

Smith committed to Illinois last March, doing so on the same day as Chicago Brother Rice standout wide receiver Ricky Smalling. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Smith is a wide receiver/defensive back, but is projected to play in the secondary at Illinois.

Moments after Smith signed at 7:16 a.m., the second offensive lineman of the day signed, with Larry Boyd from St. Louis Trinity Catholic inking his letter of intent and sending it to the Illinois coaches at 7:17 a.m.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound Boyd could possibly come in and start along the offensive line for Illinois in 2017 given the departures of center Joe Spencer and tackle Austin Schmidt, along with part-time starter Connor Brennan, from this past season.

7:20 a.m.

The first in-state product has signed his letter of intent and delivered it to Lovie Smith's staff inside Memorial Stadium.

Offensive lineman Alex Palczewski, a 6-foot-6, 270-pound product out of Mt. Prospect, is the fifth recruit to do so this morning and first offensive lineman.

Palczewski is projected to line up at a tackle spot during his Illinois career, with a redshirt likely happening in 2017.

He hails from the same high school as former Illini quarterback/wide receiver Miles Osei, who played his last season at Illinois in 2013, but was recently named the head football coach at Elk Grove High School in suburban Chicago.

7 a.m.

Louisville (Ky.) Male defensive back Nate Hobbs became the fourth recruit to send in his letter of intent to Memorial Stadium today, doing so a few minutes ago.

The former Western Kentucky commit pledged to the Illini right before Christmas and is the only Kentucky native in the class.

The 6-foot, 170-pound Hobbs is expected to play cornerback with the Illini, a position where Jaylen Dunlap, Darius Mosely and Cameron Watkins, among others, all saw time at last season. Mosely has graduated and Dunlap will be a fifth-year senior in 2017, so getting more help at this spot was a need for Lovie Smith's program.

Expect the fax machine at Memorial Stadium to pick up a lot in the next few hours since it's 7 a.m. in the Central Time Zone and recruits can't start sending in letters of intent until it's 7 a.m. in their time zone.

6:53 a.m.

Ra'Von Bonner of Cincinnati Sycamore committed to Illinois in late September, right before Big Ten play started.

At the time, Ke'Shawn Vaughn was the supposed lead back for the Illini and Bonner's commitment seemed to signify more depth was on the way with Kendrick Foster, Reggie Corbin, Tre Nation and Dre Brown, along with fellow Class of 2017 recruit Mike Epstein, all slated to join Vaughn in 2017.

Fast forward five months and Vaughn has left Illinois after his role diminished throughout the 2016 season, with a decision to transfer to Vanderbilt announced on Tuesday.

Bonner, the third Illini recruit to send in his letter of intent on Wednesday, may have a hard time seeing the field in 2017 given the crowded backfield Illinois should have next season

But Bonner is a 6-foot, 210-pound prospect who rushed for 2,122 yards and 34 touchdowns this past season at Sycamore, so he is capable of producing on the ground.

6:40 a.m.

Second letter of intent arrived a few minutes ago at Memorial Stadium, with another Florida prospect getting his signing out of the way early today.

Dawson DeGroot, a defensive back out of Fort Myers (Fla.), committed to Illinois on Tuesday night, a late flip from Florida International, the school that started out the 2016 season with former Illinois coach Ron Turner at the helm.

DeGrott will likely man a safety spot at Illinois and compiled 96 tackles, an interception and three fumble recoveries his senior season at Fort Myers High.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound DeGroot looks like a physical player on film and will add depth to the secondary, where Lovie Smith wasn't shy about playing true freshmen in 2016.

6:23 a.m.

The winner of the first Illinois recruit to send in his letter of intent is ...

Mike Epstein.

Fitting, perhaps, too, that the first commit in the 2017 class is the first one to sign.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Epstein hails from a football powerhouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., St. Thomas Aquinas, and committed to Illinois back in August 2015 when Tim Beckman still coached the program.

Almost 18 months later, the running back is the first prospect to send in his letter of intent to Lovie Smith.

Epstein is the latest St. Thomas Aquinas product to sign with Illinois, joining recent signees like wide receiver Dominic Thieman, linebacker James Crawford, punter Justin DuVernois and running back Dami Ayoola.

He'll add depth to the running back spot, which should also include Cincinnati Sycamore's Ra'Von Bonner in the 2017 class.

Epstein accounted for 1,477 total yards of offense his senior season at St. Thomas Aquinas, collecting the Sun Sentinel's Broward County Player of the Year honor while helping lead the Raiders to a third consecutive Class 7A state title.

Illinois already has four signees enrolled on campus.

Linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips from Garden City (Kan.) Community College, wide receiver Carmoni Green from Miami Central, defensive end Owen Carney and offensive lineman HoJo Watkins from Cincinnati Colerain all signed back in December and will all take part in spring practices, which are slated to get going on Feb. 14.

Phillips is the lone junior college transfer among the early enrollees, and he is in line to start at Illinois next season, possibly moving into the middle linebacker spot Hardy Nickerson manned last season.

6 a.m.

Good morning college football fans. And happy National Signing Day.

Matt Daniels here throughout the morning before handing off the reins to veteran college football writer Bob Asmussen later on as we'll provide coverage throughout the day as Lovie Smith signs his first recruiting class in charge of the Illini.

Yes, the day has finally arrived after Illinois hired the former Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach on March 7, where Smith's recruiting talents can be fully assessed.

Gone from the college ranks for two decades until Illinois brought him on board, the 2016 season wasn't considered a great measuring stick for how Smith's tenure in Illinois would be remembered.

Rather, how he fares on the recruiting trail and in acquiring some much-needed talent to Champaign-Urbana was a topic of discussion almost from the get-go.

Smith and his staff, some of whom had recruited last season for different programs, like offensive coordinator Garrick McGee at Louisville and linebackers coach Tim McGarigle at Western Michigan, among others, have done a respectable job in adding 23 commits thus far.

We'll see if Smith and Illinois can add any more in the next few hours, although Illinois isn't expected to publicly announce one of the more highly-anticipated recruits.

As first reported by Scout.com on Tuesday night, you likely won't hear Smith, McGee or any other Illinois assistant coach publicly discussing quarterback Dwayne Lawson today.

The Garden City (Kan.) Community College product and dual-threat quarterback is still working on finishing up his associate's degree, which is a must before he can transfer to Illinois.

Lawson spent the 2015 season at Virginia Tech before leaving the program shortly before the 2016 season and winding up at Garden City.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pound Lawson was thrust into the role of a possible starter for Illinois, which won't have Wes Lunt next season after the pocket passer exhausted his eligibility after the 2016 season, with the return of Chayce Crouch up in the air.

Crouch replaced Lunt early in Big Ten play last season after Lunt suffered a back injury against Purdue on Oct. 8, only to then suffer a shoulder injury the following Saturday at Rutgers in his first career start.

Crouch, who arrived at Illinois with the Class of 2014 by the way, played the rest of the game against the Scarlet Knights on Oct. 15, but then was out the rest of the season. Don't expect to see Crouch participate at all in spring drills, which are slated to begin Feb. 14, and the severity of his injury might limit him once training camp rolls around in August.

We'll be back with more updates once recruits officially become Illini when letters of intent are faxed in throughout the morning.