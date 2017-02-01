REO speeding to Effingham
EFFINGHAM – REO Speedwagon returns to the Effingham Performance Center on at 7 p.m. Nov. 16.
Public tickets go on sale will be on at 10 a.m. Feb. 15.
Tickets may be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000 or at the Effingham Performance Center, 1325 Outer Belt West during box office hours.
Ticket prices range from $60 to $78.
Formed in 1967, and fronted by Kevin Cronin since 1972, REO Speedwagon has sold RIAA-certified 22 million albums in the U.S., 40 million around the globe and a string of gold and platinum records.
The group’s “Hi Infidelity” spent 15 weeks in the No. 1 slot.
The program is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.