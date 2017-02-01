REO speeding to Effingham

EFFINGHAM – REO Speedwagon returns to the Effingham Performance Center on at 7 p.m. Nov. 16.

Public tickets go on sale will be on at 10 a.m. Feb. 15.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000 or at the Effingham Performance Center, 1325 Outer Belt West during box office hours.

Ticket prices range from $60 to $78.

Formed in 1967, and fronted by Kevin Cronin since 1972, REO Speedwagon has sold RIAA-certified 22 million albums in the U.S., 40 million around the globe and a string of gold and platinum records.

The group’s “Hi Infidelity” spent 15 weeks in the No. 1 slot.

The program is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.