Tom Kacich: Davis in Democrats' sights for 2018

It has been 84 days since the last election, but there's already chatter about the next one in Illinois' 13th Congressional District.

Rep. Rodney Davis, barely into his third term in Congress, is back in a familiar position: targeted in the 2018 election by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

He also has had constituents conduct a sit-in at his Champaign office, a former foe talking about running again and a sister, who lives in Springfield, encouraging voters to contact their congressman to voice support for former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.

Davis is an outspoken opponent of Obamacare who said last month that Republicans would "repair this broken law and ... replace it with something better."

The 2018 campaign kicked off Monday with the DCCC announcement that Davis' seat is one of 59 in the country that it hopes to turn over.

"The American people have repeatedly organized (in January) in peaceful marches to resist the Trump administration and the Republican vision for our country, from their path to repeal the Affordable Care Act without a replacement, to a taxpayer-funded Mexican border wall and this weekend's dangerous Muslim ban," said a DCCC memo.

Davis said he's used to it.

"It's a typical political environment," he said. "We're always going to be on it with our district. That's fine. I don't mind the competition. But it's a never-ending campaign."

Davis had protesters camped out in his Champaign office Monday who were unhappy about his stance on health care policy.

His sister, Deborah Bandy, spoke at a rally in Springfield on Monday in favor of the ACA. "I do love my brother very, very dearly," Bandy told the crowd according to The State Journal-Register. "I have very different political beliefs, though. I have kept them quiet, but I feel now it's a time where we all have to have our voices heard."

Bandy said she and her congressman brother "agree to disagree, and we're going to put family over politics."

And Dr. David Gill of Bloomington, who has run as a Democrat in the past but tried to run as an independent last year, says he's "strongly considering" a sixth attempt (2004, 2006, 2010, 2012 and an effort halted last year by a federal court) for Congress in 2018.

He said he was still angry about the September ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals in Chicago that overturned U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough's preliminary injunction that kept the State Board of Elections from removing his name from the ballot. The ruling knocked Gill out of the race, but the fundamental issue remains, literally, in Myerscough's court.

"That and (Trump and Davis) only makes me more concerned with the direction of where the country is headed and the need for effective leadership within the House," Gill said. "I've given a lot of thought to running, but I'm not sure if I'd run as an independent again or perhaps as a Democrat. I found out last year just how difficult it is to run as an independent in Illinois."

Gill said he met Tuesday with state Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, about a bill in the state Senate that would overrule a state law requiring independent candidates to get thousands more signatures on nominating petitions than major-party candidates.

"He's giving some thought to it, and maybe the law will be changing, and it will be possible to get on the ballot as an independent," Gill said. "What I've told these guys is why don't you take care of this before (Myerscough) does because I think the judge is going to."

Gill also said that if he runs as a Democrat, he wouldn't want help from the group that has targeted Davis.

"I think I've made it pretty plain that we need independent-minded candidates, so at this point, I'd say I have no interest in working with them. The reason I'd be running as a Democrat is that the state of Illinois makes it nigh impossible to run as an independent," he said.

In truth, Davis wasn't targeted by the DCCC last year, and he defeated his underfunded Democratic challenger, Mark Wicklund of Decatur, by almost 20 percentage points. It was by far Davis' best showing in three general elections. He out-polled President Donald Trump and every other statewide Republican candidate in the district by more than 25,000 votes.

But 2018 isn't going to be 2016. Unless there's a shift in the trend lines, Davis will be saddled with Gov. Bruce Rauner and Donald Trump, both now unpopular in the parts of his district that include large numbers of state workers and university students and employees.

Davis negotiated political land mines and disputes with Trump in the last election, but 2018 could be a whole new level of challenge.

Pro-nursing-home group

A Champaign County Board Democrat and an AFSCME staff representative have organized Champaign County Citizens Allied for Residents' Eldercare, a group whose stated purpose is "to preserve and improve the Champaign County Nursing Home."

Two nursing-home-related questions will be on the April 4 ballot: one to raise property taxes for its support and another that would authorize the county board to sell it.

The pro-nursing home political action committee lists county board member Kyle Patterson as its chairman and Michael Wilmore, a representative in AFSCME's Urbana office, as its treasurer. It reported $100 in its treasury.

Tom Kacich is a News-Gazette reporter and columnist. His column appears Wednesdays and Sundays. He can be reached at 351-5221 or kacich@news-gazette.com.