Top of the Morning, Feb. 1, 2017

Today's protesters don't need to holler to get their message across. A well-designed poster is just as effective.

"I believe that sign-making has improved because people's sense of humor has improved," Centennial High art teacher Josh Doniek said. "This generation of protesters have grown up in the age of the internet and that has affected how we see the world. Say what you want about millennials — speaking as one — but we are a really funny generation."

I turned to the 26-year-old Eastern Illinois University and St. Joseph-Ogden grad to weigh in on sign-making (visit news-gazette.com for more).

What are the basic materials that I need to pull it off?

Just look around you — anything can be a sign. A pizza box, Sharpie and a witty pun can be your best weapons for any protest, march or rally. If you want to take a more professional route, then I suggest poster board and poster paint markers. In all reality, your message is what really counts.

What store do you recommend?

I have always had a soft spot in my heart for Target, but anywhere that sells the paper and the tools for writing your message will suffice for all your world-changing needs. You may be surprised by what your local CVS has to offer you.

What's my budget?

Anywhere between $3 and $10 would be enough to make a memorable sign, but most of the materials can be found in your home. When buying your materials, beware of the company that is selling you the supplies. Nothing is a bigger letdown than to realize that the tyranny you may be fighting was funded by the same place you bought the materials to protest it.

The key to sign-making is ...

... in the message, in the legibility and the humor of your sign. All the poster paint and glitter in the world can't change a poorly written message. What you are trying to say is more important than what it looks like. Not that appearance for your sign isn't important, of course. Legibility is a must; how will people know what you are trying to say if they can't read what your are saying? Humor is a big one; you can either embrace it or shy away from it. The decision about whether or not to make your sign funny is all about what you're protesting and what your own personal sense of humor is. Humor helps you be memorable, but sometimes it's not always appropriate.

The biggest no-no is ...

... not properly planning your sign. Nothing is worse than having to bunch up the last few letters of your word to make it fit.

Do certain colors work better than others?

Bold is always better. Take it from an art teacher, contrasting colors are best when trying to create an eye-catching protest sign. I would suggest color pairings that are known to work, such as blue and orange or yellow and purple. Yes I know, blue and orange are pretty big around here, but color theory does not lie. If color isn't your thing, bold black letters on a white background is always going to work in your favor.

Curse words: Yes or no?

I find that too much foul language can be a little distracting to your overall message. While these words can really pack a punch, too many together might be a little overwhelming and a bit of a turnoff to those around you. Now, you are making a protest sign, the urge to be a little rebellious will be strong, and if that's how you feel it would be best to get your personal message across, then by all means, foul that sign up; just be aware that children might be present.

How effective is rhyming?

If you can make a rhyme for your sign, then you are on your way to signage gold. Nothing beats a good rhyme, and the more memorable the better.

What's the best sign you've seen lately?

While at the Women's March in Champaign, I saw so many great and hilarious signs. One that stuck with me was a photoshopped image of (Donald) Trump and (Vladimir) Putin, both shirtless riding a horse in a forest and above it said #bromance.

What do you do with the posters after the protest?

What can't you do with your protest sign? Put it in a window in your home, put it up in your cubicle at work, put it anywhere and everywhere people can see it. Just because you are not at a march or a rally doesn't mean your ideals have changed.