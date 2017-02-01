Violinist cancels Krannert performance in protest of Trump's ban

Photo by: Courtesy of Krannert Center for the Performing Arts A Krannert Center performance of the critically acclaimed duo of violinist Aisha Orazbayeva, right, and pianist Joseph Houston is among those in the U.S. that the Kazakh-born Orazbayeva decided to cancel in solidarity with people directly affected by last week's executive order.

URBANA — A performance at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts has been canceled due to the performers' unwillingness to travel under the Trump administration's ban imposed on immigrants and refugees from seven mostly Muslim countries.

Aisha Orazbayeva, a critically acclaimed, Kazakh-born violinist who works in the United Kingdom, decided to cancel the Krannert performance Tuesday and all others she had scheduled in the United States. She did so to show solidarity with people directly affected by last week's executive order, according to Bridget Lee-Calfas, Krannert's advertising and publicity director.

Joseph Houston, the equally heralded pianist of the duo who also was to perform here with Orazbayeva, is based in London and Berlin. Houston will not be allowed to travel without Orazbayeva, due to limitations related to his artist visa.

The two were to perform a program called "Sonic Illinois: Two: The Music of the New York School," paying tribute to composers of the New York School.

Orazbayeva and Houston also were scheduled to perform with the Illinois Modern Ensemble next Wednesday at Krannert. That concert will go forward with a new program, called "United in Protest."

UI composition Professor Stephen Taylor, co-director of the Illinois Modern Ensemble, said the program will feature Reynold Tharp's "Cold Horizon" for chamber orchestra; UI composition Professor Erik Lund's "Memos," with the Jupiter Quartet; John Cage's Concert for Piano & Orchestra, performed without piano due to Houston's absence; and Terry Riley's "In C."

All ticket-holders for the Tuesday concert will receive a refund in the original form of their payment.