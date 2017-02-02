1 dead in fire at Danville group home for veterans

DANVILLE — Officials still do not know what caused a fire Thursday that claimed the life a man in a small group home for veterans near the city's downtown.

Public Safety Director Larry Thomason said Thursday night that the Vermilion County Coroner's Office has not yet released the identity of the man whose body was found in the bathroom as firefighters were battling a blaze at a house on Park Street.

He said the fire department got the call at 11:45 a.m. Thursday when someone in the neighborhood saw smoke coming from the house and called 911.

When firefighters arrived at the house — a single-family structure that's been divided into multiple residences for veterans — Thomason said there was an individual in an enclosed front porch and smoke coming from the structure. He said firefighters got the man clear of the house, and it was their understanding that there was no one else inside.

He said there was heavy smoke and flames engulfing the house, and as firefighters attacked the blaze, they eventually made their way inside where they discovered the man's body in the bathroom.

He said the Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office is still investigating the cause of the blaze.

Thomason said he's not sure that the individual on the porch was a resident of the home. He said the house was divided to accommodate up to five veterans. He said so far, they've made contact with four individuals who were living there.

Coroner Jane McFadden said late Thursday night that the deceased man's name would not be released until possibly Friday, because her office is still trying to locate relatives.